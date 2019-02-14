SEBRING — A little more than half of the families in Highlands County struggle to pay for basic needs, according to a new United Way report. Fourteen percent of households in the county live in poverty, and 41 percent are asset limited, income restrained and employed (ALICE), the report stated.
“Combined, the number of ALICE and poverty-level households equals the total population struggling to afford basic needs,” according to the United Way ALICE report. The United Way report is based on point-in-time data from 2016.
Highlands County households earn a median household income of only $36,490 compared to the state average of $50,860, the report states.
The report looks at the household survival budget, which only considers the bare minimum a household needs to live and work without including saving for emergencies or future goals like college.
The report found that although unemployment is improving, low wage and entry-level jobs dominate the marketplace. In Florida, 67 percent of the jobs pay less than $20 an hour. Emergencies, like Hurricanes Irma and Michael, hit families hard, especially when 47 percent of Floridians don’t have three months of savings set aside for emergencies.
“We started a movement five years ago to raise awareness about these families who work and want to provide for their families,” United Way of Florida President Ted Ganger said. “Through the efforts of our local United Ways and their partners we can develop simple, fiscally conservative solutions that would have an immediate positive impact on families.”
The Highlands News-Sun contacted the Highlands County Economic Development Office and asked what the office was doing to improve the economic situation in Highlands County.
“The county’s economic development office is working to create a community where businesses can thrive,” Taylor Benson, economic development manager, said. “We are a team of two within the Board of County Commissioners Development Services Department. It takes many players to enhance economic development in a community — like education, workforce, utilities, quality of place, government, financial institutions, local businesses, the real estate community, etc.
“We serve as the link that brings all the players together to work cohesively toward our common goals,” Benson said. “We’re a relatively new office, and we have put a lot of focus on connecting with our local businesses to enhance retention and expansion efforts.
“We also work to attract new trade and industry to our community as well as actively respond to requests for information from site selectors and businesses who are considering areas to locate their operations,” she said.
How can Highlands County attract firms that pay higher wages?
“To attract higher wage jobs in Highlands County, we have worked to identify the target industries that are the best fit for our community, the skills available within our local workforce, the available education and infrastructure, etc,” Benson said. “These industries are manufacturing, agriculture and value-added ag, health care, distribution and logistics, aviation, and tourism.
“Since we’re a small team, we do our best to remain laser focused on these target industries in efforts to attract businesses with higher wages,” she said. “Focusing on trade and industry is important as these businesses produce products that are exported outside our area, which brings new money and more prosperity to the community rather than recycling the same dollars throughout the county.”
South Florida State College also offers education and vocational training geared toward these key industries. For example, SFSC offers degrees in nursing, emergency medical technology and other medical programs. One of the latest programs that is being offered is an evening program for students wanting to pursue a nursing degree.
SFSC began its mechatronics program in 2017. According to SFSC’s website, “Mechatronics is a multi-disciplinary subfield of engineering that deals with the design and operation of computer-controlled electro-mechanical systems. Mechatronics engineers develop new sustainable solutions to industrial issues and innovate machinery for modern use.”
Are any new firms or companies coming to Highlands County?
“Last year, according to published data, we had 30 new businesses start or locate in Highlands County,” Benson said.
“It was priority for our office, the county commissioners, and the Highlands County Industrial Development Authority/Economic Development Commission to develop an economic development strategic plan,” Benson said. “There is a lot to be done in our community.
“Establishing a focused plan will enable our office to operate in a strategic manner so that we create the greatest impact possible,” she said. “We have worked hard on this project. The plan will be presented to the Board of County Commissioners at its March 5 board meeting.
“We encourage anyone interested in the presentation to join us at the meeting, which begins a 9 a.m. at the county administration building at 600 S. Commerce Ave., in Sebring,” Benson said.
