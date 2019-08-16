LAKE PLACID — While Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler won the 2018 Highlands News-Sun Highlander Award as First Responder of the Year, he will be quick to point out that it’s actually a team effort.
“Learning I was nominated First Responder of the Year was very humbling and surprising,” Fansler said. “I always feel my position as chief is more about making sure my officers have everything they need, including equipment and training, so we can offer our community the very best law enforcement we can.
“They are the foundation of the department,” he said. “They are the ones doing all the hard work each day and night. I am quite blessed to work with the officers and staff I have around me.”
Fansler said the people of Highlands County are fortunate to have quality first responders from all agencies and they all work extremely well together.
“We are blessed to work with an outstanding group of men and women from all services: Fire, EMS, Sheriff’s deputies, dispatchers as well,” he said. “We do try to invest in our community.
“When we see a need, we try and address it and meet it; whether it is something we can do directly or be the conduit to join the people in need with those who can help,” he said.
When Fansler joined the Lake Placid Police Department in 2003 he always believed he would become police chief one day.
“I loved patrol and investigations,” he said. “But I would envision sitting at the chief’s desk one day. I knew I would. Almost like a vision of what’s to come.”
But that time came sooner than he anticipated, which made for some nerve-wracking moments.
“I figured sometime around 20 years with the department,” Fansler said. “So after 10 years, I was frightened to death that I would fail the department, the officers, and the community. But I refused to run from the challenge.”
Fansler has wracked-up a number of accomplishments since joining the force and he said it would be difficult to pinpoint one he is most proud of.
“At each level in my career, I have had different abilities to help others,” he said. “As a patrolman, I was often times the first person someone would see in their most desperate times of need. As an investigator, I had the great pleasure of bringing closure to families who were victim to preying criminals. As chief, I have had the opportunity to have a platform to reach even further than I could have imagined.
“Programs like our Cops against Cancer, where officers grew beards and in turn we received donations that went to help our community members who need a bit of help getting to and from doctor appointments,” he said. “Bringing the Halloween event downtown. women’s self-defense classes, CPR, and now concealed weapons classes.”
There are more, such as the annual toy drive, getting back-to-school supplies for youngsters and many other instances of the Lake Placid Police Department helping others that don’t get publicized.
Safety of citizens is the top priority for Fansler and he said things like the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office gun “buyback” program are one way to help keep firearms from reaching those who have have bad intentions.
“I think a majority of the community are very responsible with their firearms,” he said. “Making sure firearms cannot be easily obtained by children, yet having the ability to reach for them in time of need can be quite a task. The ‘buyback’ program Sheriff Blackman hosted recently was just about as good as any other measures to keep our community safe.”
He said many times firearms simply become unwanted due to life circumstances.
“Often, and I mean frequently, we have an elderly member of the community bring in to the department old firearms that either a deceased husband left behind or simply they no longer feel safe with a firearm in the house and want to turn them over to us,” Fansler said.
“Typically, we ask them if they have a family member who may be interested in them or direct them to a firearms dealer to help them possibly make a sale,” he said. “However, most do not wish to mess with it and turn them over. If left in the home, they could become target of theft or eventually just fall into the wrong hands. The ‘buyback’ program was a great idea to get those unwanted firearms out of reach for any would be criminal.”
Fansler said he will always appreciate Town Administrator Phil Williams giving him his first job with the department back when Williams was police chief.
“He offered me my first opportunity to do what I have loved doing for the past 16 years,” he said. “And for that, I am very thankful.”
But there’s one other person that Fansler is grateful for every day.
“I’m very thankful to have a wife who has supported me from the beginning,” he said. “Being a spouse to a first responder is tough. She has seen highs and lows and never backed down from being my No. 1 supporter. What more could a man ask for?”
AdventHealth Sebring was the sponsor of the Highlander Awards banquet, held last month at Seven Sebring Raceway Hotel. McPhail’s Auto Sales was the sponsor of the First Reposnder of the Year award.
