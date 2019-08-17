SEBRING — Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies discovered connections between a series of truck thefts from 2016 to 2018.
With help from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, deputies in Highlands and three other counties have now broken up the theft ring, which traded 4x4 trucks to a local drug organization for methamphetamine.
FDLE reports four people were involved in the theft ring, which stole 16 four-wheel-drive trucks from 2016 to 2018 from Highlands, Glades, Okeechobee and Polk counties.
Total value of the trucks exceeded $300,000.
FDLE started an investigation in 2018, and the combined efforts of the state and county-level agencies revealed the four allegedly traded trucks to a drug trafficking organization in Highlands County for methamphetamine, for personal use.
Highlands Sheriff’s Office officials said that was the same drug trafficking group dismantled last September in the bust of a drug house off Hammock Road.
Three men, all living in Okeechobee, were arrested:
• Ethan King, 24, of 2461 NE 6th St. — Conspiracy to commit grand theft, grand theft, grand theft of a firearm, burglary of a conveyance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and dealing in stolen property.
• Andrew Wheeler, 23, of 2730 Hwy. 441 SE, No. 5 — Grand theft and conspiracy to commit grand theft.
• James Janata, 38, of 1136 Lake Drive West — Dealing in stolen property.
At least one person remains at large in the case: Aubrey Lynn Waldron, 37, of 7920 NW 82nd Court in Okeechobee, who FDLE agents believe is still in the Okeechobee area.
She currently faces charges of grand theft, conspiracy to commit grand theft, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, forging a check and uttering a forged check.
Anyone with information about how to find Waldron is urged to contact FDLE at 1-800-342-0820 or the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office at 863-763-3117.
In conjunction with this case, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrested four more suspects accused of running a drug trafficking organization in Highlands County.
“We are proud of the work we did to help FDLE track down these criminals,” spokespersons for Highlands Sheriff’s Office said in a public statement, “and hope anyone who knows Aubrey Lynn Waldron will let law enforcement know where she is so she can join her buddies behind bars.”
In addition to help from Highlands County deputies, FDLE received help from both Okeechobee and Glades sheriff’s offices and Seminole Tribe Police Department.
Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution will handle the case, FDLE reported.
Meanwhile, four people involved in the drug trafficking organization were arrested Sept. 7, 2018, when deputies raided a drug house at 2322 Fernway St. in Sebring, off Brunns Road.
Jackson Payne Sloan, 29, who lived there with his girlfriend and two children — an infant and a toddler — was in possession of 1.4 pounds of methamphetamine, four firearms with missing serial numbers, marijuana, opium derivatives, synthetic drugs and $5,600 in cash, arrest reports said.
Sheriff Paul Blackman said the drugs were in easy access to the children.
Sloan is allegedly the ringleader of the drug organization and faces charges of:
• Trafficking in more than 200 grams of methamphetamine.
• Two counts of trafficking more than 14 grams of meth.
• Two counts of selling meth.
• Four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Three counts of using a two-way communication device to commit a felony.
• Three counts of owning or renting a structure for drug sales.
• Three counts of possession of a opium derivative.
• Possessing more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Possession of a harmful new legend drug.
• Possession of drug equipment.
• Three probation violations.
He also faces charges of theft of a firearm and burglary of a vehicle in an unrelated local case.
Three other people there at the house face similar charges:
• Chantal Marquita Jackson, 35, of Sebring — Selling methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine, using a two-way device to facilitate a felony and felony possession of drug equipment.
• Sidel Buatista Jr., 25, of Sebring — Heroin distribution within 1,000 of a designated area, selling meth within 1,000 feet of a designated area, using a two-way device to facilitate a felony and felony possession of drug equipment.
• Nancy Jeane Thomas, 36, of Sebring — Resisting arrest without violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug equipment.
