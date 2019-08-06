SEBRING — The Florida Department of Education announced the Florida Schools Safety Portal has been established as an integrated data repository and data analytic resource designed to aid in quickly providing students with intervention services.
By an Executive Order of Gov. Ron DeSantis, the FDOE was required by Aug. 1 to provide the centralized data portal to improve the school threat assessment teams’ access to timely information from a variety of data sources.
The new Florida Schools Safety Portal enacts the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Commission’s recommendation to improve access to timely, complete and accurate information by authorizing school threat assessment teams to swiftly identify, assess and provide intervention services for individuals whose behavior may pose a threat to themselves or others.
The FDOE developed the portal with the goal of improving school threat assessment teams’ access to information from a variety of sources, including the Florida Department of Children and Families, Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, local law enforcement and social media.
The portal will not be used to label students as potential threats, but rather is a tool to evaluate the seriousness of reported or identified threats and to assist in getting professional help when necessary, according to the FDOE.
“In February, I issued an executive order to ensure the safety of children in our schools and the Florida Schools Safety Portal is one of several steps my administration has taken to further this collaborative effort,” DeSantis said. “We must dedicate the attention and resources necessary to protect our students, teachers and school personnel.
“Access to timely, more accurate information will allow our law enforcement and threat assessment teams to respond and intercept possible threats, while also ensuring students in need of professional help get the necessary support.”
First Lady Casey DeSantis said, “Children, teachers and staff deserve to feel safe while they are at school. As the new school year begins, I am thankful we are identifying ways to intervene and get our kids meaningful help to hopefully prevent a tragic event.”
Florida law requires all schools to have a threat assessment team that includes individuals with expertise in counseling, instruction, school administration and law enforcement. When formulating the law, the Legislature recognized that threat assessment teams need information from many state and local agencies to best understand the needs of a particular individual.
Only users already authorized to access criminal justice data will be able to access the information in the portal.
Information that will be accessible through the portal includes:
• School Environmental Safety Incident Reporting and discipline information.
• FortifyFL information, an application that shows suspicious activity that has been reported.
• Social media monitoring data, which searches publicly available social media posts on a variety of sites for posts containing certain critical threat indicators.
• Baker Act admissions and reportable center data.
• Law enforcement information; law enforcement officers will have access to law enforcement records through the Florida Criminal Justice Network.
