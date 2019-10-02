By MARC VALERO

SEBRING — State Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and Chancellor Jacob Oliva will be holding a town hall type event Monday in Sebring.

The School Board of Highlands County announced that Corcoran and Oliva will be in the Sebring Middle School Commons at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, to hold a Standards Listening Tour Event.

The State Standards will be the topic of discussion and there will be an opportunity for public input.

Sebring Middle School is at 500 E. Center St.

An April Florida Department of Education memo to district school superintendents states the mandate as: Outlining a path for Florida to improve its education system by eliminating Common Core and paving the way for Florida’s nearly 2.8 million students to receive a world-class education to prepare them for jobs of the future, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 19-32.

This mandate directs Corcoran to comprehensively review the academic standards for Florida’s kindergarten through grade 12 students and provide recommended revisions to the governor by Jan. 1, 2020.

