By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — State Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and Chancellor Jacob Oliva will be holding a town hall type event Monday in Sebring.
The School Board of Highlands County announced that Corcoran and Oliva will be in the Sebring Middle School Commons at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, to hold a Standards Listening Tour Event.
The State Standards will be the topic of discussion and there will be an opportunity for public input.
Sebring Middle School is at 500 E. Center St.
An April Florida Department of Education memo to district school superintendents states the mandate as: Outlining a path for Florida to improve its education system by eliminating Common Core and paving the way for Florida’s nearly 2.8 million students to receive a world-class education to prepare them for jobs of the future, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 19-32.
This mandate directs Corcoran to comprehensively review the academic standards for Florida’s kindergarten through grade 12 students and provide recommended revisions to the governor by Jan. 1, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.