SEBRING — The Florida Department of Transportation announced the members of three task forces that will make transportation recommendations for their respective corridors.
The Southwest-Central Florida Connector Task Force will make high-level recommendations for the area extending from Collier County to Polk County, according to the FDOT.
The 45-member Southwest-Central Florida Connector Task Force includes: Highlands County Commissioner Ron Handley; South Florida State College Vice President for Administrative Services Glenn Little and Florida Rural Water Association Attorney Gerald Buhr (who is the city attorney for Avon Park).
The task force will work in coordination with the Florida Department of Transportation to address the need for the corridor and its potential economic and environmental impacts.
The task force may consider and recommend innovative ways to combine right-of-way acquisition with the acquisition of lands or easements to facilitate environmental mitigation or ecosystem, wildlife habitat or water quality protection or restoration.
The task force will specifically address the impacts of construction on panther and other critical wildlife habitat, according to FDOT. It will also evaluate wildlife crossing design features.
The task force will summarize the results of its analysis in a final report by Oct. 1, 2020.
The Southwest-Central Florida Connector includes: Highlands, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Lee and Polk counties.
The other two task forces are: Suncoast Connector, extending from Citrus County to Jefferson County and Northern Turnpike Connector, extending from the northern terminus of the Florida Turnpike northwest to the Suncoast Parkway.
The purpose of the task force program is to revitalize rural communities, encourage job creation and provide regional connectivity while leveraging technology, enhancing quality of life and public safety and protecting the environment and natural resources, according to FDOT.
The objective of the program is to advance the construction of regional corridors that are intended to accommodate multiple modes of transportation and multiple types of infrastructure.
