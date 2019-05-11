SEBRING — In response to the housing market crash, the U.S. Department of Treasury allocated $1.3 billion for the “hardest-hit” program, said Florida Housing Press Secretary Taylore Maxey. The Elderly Mortgage Assistance Program, is called ELMORE. The program helps seniors who are in arrears with their reverse mortgages. ELMORE is closing and will not be taking any new applications as of June 30.
“A reverse mortgage is a loan for seniors who are 62 years or older to convert their house equity into cash with no monthly payments, as long as the person lives in the house as their main residence,” Maxey said.
Maxey said when the housing market crashed, many seniors took reverse mortgages. However, many soon defaulted because they did not realize they still had to pay property-related expenses in lump sums such as property taxes and insurance.
Florida seniors could be eligible for a two-year forgivable loan of up to $50,000.
“The loan is forgivable after two years,” Maxey said. “As long as the house is not sold within the two years.”
The funds would be sent directly to the mortgage holder. Since 2013, Florida Housing said the ELMORE program has spent $52 million in federal funds to keep 2,600 seniors in their homes.
“Florida Housing implemented this program to help seniors in Florida sustain their homes,” Trey Price, executive director for Florida Housing, said in a press release. “We are pleased to have met the needs of so many seniors who were struggling to avoid foreclosure.”
Maxey urges seniors who are behind in their reverse mortgages to get the application process started as the June 30 deadline for applications is coming close. She said the deadline to get the qualifying paperwork in such as bank statements would be open to about August. Start the application process by calling 800-601-3534. There is no application fee.
“Florida Housing is a quasi-government agency,” Maxey said. “It was created by the legislature almost 40 years ago.”
Florida Housing is the state’s finance agency. The agency “administers state and federal resources to help provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options for our hardworking and vulnerable Floridians across the state,” the website states. The website is www.floridahousing.org.
