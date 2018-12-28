SEBRING — It was a beautiful Thursday morning on Harris Street. The sun was out, the air was cool and the empty lot was anything but empty.
People from all walks of life were lined up from one end of the lot to the other and out into the street. At the head of the line stood several white tables, each piled high with food of all kinds.
From vegetables to pastries to dry goods and even a turkey or two, there was plenty of food to go around. And if there was any doubt, pallets were lined up behind the tables, also full of food to be unpacked as the tables emptied.
Living Body of Christ Inc. and the Heartland Food Bank took part in their monthly Direct Food Distribution. The third Thursday of each month, the Heartland Food Bank partners with a food pantry in the area who wants to sponsor distribution, then the food bank brings the food to them.
On this particular Thursday the food bank used nearly 13,000 pounds for this event.
“We serve 35 pantries including Wauchula,” said Randy Cook, operations manager and board member with the Heartland Food Bank.
After Thursday, Living Body of Christ Inc. has helped 1,434 people between their distribution days and other events.
“I’ve been to several of these before,” Mary Ann Reed said as she waited in the long line. “It’s an awesome thing for the community.” Reed says that the food distribution brings people together as well as helping those who are struggling.
The Heartland Food Bank gets the majority of its food from donations, with very little in the way of funding. Local stores such as Publix and Walmart donate food as well. The food bank services 35 pantries in Highlands County and one in Wauchula.
“I love how appreciative the people are,” said Thelma Richards, one of the church’s Silver Supporters. These men and women volunteer to help out whenever and on whatever they can. “
We help with the cost of transportation and other expenses,” said Richards, who is also a member the Living Body of Christ Inc.
“Highlands County needs something to facilitate the homeless, the abused and the hungry,” Pastor Anthony Powell said. “God will make it all happen.”
The empty lot on Harris Street became the spot for the distribution after their usual location was destroyed by Hurricane Irma. Now the church is raising money for a new building. Until then, Powell is happy to be a “church without walls” as long as they can continue to serve the community.
If you would like to volunteer your time or make a donation to the ministry, call Dr. Bobbie-Smith Powell at 863-451-2230. Monetary donations can also be taken to CenterState Bank.
