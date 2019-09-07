AVON PARK — Going to a baseball game in St. Petersburg on Sunday will be a big hit for Anna Marie Feeney and for her effort to establish a veterans help center in Avon Park.
As Battle of the Bands, Inc. president and Vet Jam organizer, Feeney applied for and received a $15,000 grant from Duke Energy.
Feeney and her chaplain, Gary Dean Underwood, have been invited to and will attend an awards ceremony Sunday on the field at the Tampa Bay Rays game.
She applied about two months ago for a grant from Duke Energy’s Victories for Veterans program, Feeney said.
“I was in shock,” she said, after receiving a phone call informing her that the amount she had applied for was granted in full.
“It all happened so quick,” she said. The grant was applied for to open a veterans help center in Avon Park.
“I have applied for other grants to see if we can build on this,” she said. “I know I will get a lot of support from the community.”
The help center will have a computer bank room, food bank and clothing bank, Feeney said, along with advice and mentoring programs.
“We are going to be working hand-in-hand with the Veterans Service Center in south Sebring,” she said. “If we can’t do it, we will get them to the place that can.”
What is needed to start the veterans help center?
“More grants and more sponsors,” Feeney said. Monetary donations are great, but if a company is upgrading their computers or office furniture, they can donate those items, which would be helpful.
Also, if professionals would be able to volunteer for a couple of hours per week to help veterans that would be “amazing,” she said. “This is going to still be a grassroots community organization. This is not going to be something that is going to go around the world. It is something for the veterans here.”
For more information or to make a donation, contact Feeney at 863-440-4554.
