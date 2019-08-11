SEBRING — A man who reportedly refused to give his name or identification at a traffic stop got arrested by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies.
After searching his car, deputies further charged 41-year-old Tony Curtis Rouse with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, on top of a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and resisting an officer without violence.
He is currently in Highlands County Jail in lieu of $22,000 bond.
The incident started at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to arrest reports. A deputy patrolling the area of Lakewood Road and Golfview Road saw a gold car that failed to stop completely at a stop sign.
The deputy stopped the vehicle, and Rouse was alone in the car, reports said.
When asked for his identification, he refused to hand over his driver’s license or give his name, reports said.
After police arrested him for obstruction, reports said, they learned his driver’s license was suspended or revoked for being an habitual traffic offender.
Police searched his car and found a gun and ammunition in the back seat, reports said.
