SEBRING — A man believed to have twirled a silver knife in his hand while standing in his front yard has since been charged with having the weapon.
Dustin Howard Schilling, 39, of Sebring has been charged with possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, according to arrest reports from the Sebring Police Department. He is currently in Highlands County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bond.
At 7:55 a.m. Tuesday, a woman left her home on Palm Boulevard, and as she pulled out of her driveway, she saw Schilling standing in the yard of a nearby home.
According to reports, she thought he had been evicted from the property.
It was then she saw what looked like a silver knife in his hand, which he allegedly was twirling around in his hand.
A Sebring police officer confirmed with Highlands County Consolidated Dispatch that Schilling had been evicted from the property by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on July 5.
He also had a no trespass warning, reports said.
When police arrived, they saw Schilling standing in the front yard. He walked out to the driveway through a gate in a fence, reports said.
He told police his sister owned the property, and allowed him on the property to shower and cut the lawn.
While one officer tried to confirm this with the property owner, another officer asked Schilling if he had weapons on him, and he said he didn’t.
Officers knew from previous contact with him that he was a convicted felon. A check of his history showed a June 23, 2014 conviction for unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling.
The officer saw a handle sticking up out of Schilling’s right back pocket, and when he did a pat-down search, reports said, he found a 6-inch, double-edged, dirk-style knife in that pocket.
The officer also found a silver throwing knife in his left rear pocket, reports said.
Given his history and the fact that the knives were being carried concealed from view, police arrested him.
They then learned from the property owner that she had not given Schilling permission to return to the house and asked that he be issued a trespass warning, again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
YES ! This is the direction we need to go. Enforce the gun laws on the books now. New gun laws and legislation will never stop evil.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.