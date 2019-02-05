SEBRING — The Hope Scholarship program, which started this year for students who have been bullied or harassed, has had fewer parents than expected applying for their children to attend a public or private school.
The Hope Scholarship provides two options for students: enrollment in another public school that has capacity or enrollment in an approved private school.
Highlands Assistant Superintendent of Student Support Services Melissa Blackman said the application process for a Hope Scholarship to a private school is through the Florida Department of Education. Parents who want their child to attend another public school in the county would go through the district’s waiver office.
Blackman said there have been three Hope Scholarships this school year for transfers within the district. She doesn’t have the information on the Hope Scholarships to a private school.
When the Legislature started a state scholarship for students who were bullied in public schools it was expected that up to 7,300 students statewide would apply for money that would allow them to attend private schools or use for transportation to another public school.
But only 66 Hope Scholarships have been awarded statewide so far this school year, with $4 million raised for the program in the first month from car-buyers who chose to direct $105 from state taxes into the scholarship fund.
New Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran wants to streamline the “laborious” application process for Hope Scholarships and redirect unused funds into other programs.
Beginning with the 2018-2019 school year, a student enrolled in a Florida public school in kindergarten through grade 12 who has been subjected to an incident of battery; harassment; hazing; bullying; kidnapping; physical attack; robbery; sexual offenses, harassment, assault, or battery; threat or intimidation; or fighting at school have the opportunity to transfer to another public school with capacity or enroll in an approved private school under the Hope Scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.