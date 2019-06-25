HARDEE COUNTY — Florida Highway Patrol officials have identified Sean Rich, 38, of Avon Park, as the man who died in Monday's wreck on State Road 64 near Parnell Road in Hardee County, just over the Highlands County line.
Officials released Rich's name Tuesday morning, after his next of kin was notified. According to the crash report, Rich was driving his 2006 Chrysler Sebring westbound on SR 64 east of Parnell Road about 11:37 a.m.
Rich drove into the east travel lane and into the path of a 2013 Freightliner Cascadia semi, driven by Denis Jaward Jr., 41, of Montgomery, Alabama, according to the FHP.
The crash report shows Jaward tried to steer his truck to the right to avoid hitting the Chrysler. However, the vehicle's front left side hit the semi's left side while in the eastbound lane on SR 64.
The collision with the semi forced the Chrysler to spin counterclockwise while traveling northwest, according to the report. Rich's car stopped facing east in the westbound lane of SR 64 partially on the shoulder and partially on the paved road.
Jaward's semi went onto the grass of the southern shoulder and came to a rest facing northwest. The semi's trailer partially overturned on its right side, FHP officials said. The crash is still under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.