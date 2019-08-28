SEBRING — Florida Highway Patrol has released the name of Deborah Stanton, 66, of Lake Placid, as the woman who died in a vehicle crash Saturday night.
The FHP report shows the wreck is still under investigation and no charges are listed as of press time Tuesday.
The report states Christopher Clarkson, 30, of Lake Placid and his passenger Kimkia Molina, 25, also of Lake Placid, were in a 2011 Chevrolet SUV. Stanton was in a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox and was reportedly stopped in the center southbound lane of U.S. 27 “just north of the intersection of State Road 66.”
The report states Clarkson “failed to adequately slow/stop” behind Stanton’s vehicle. The actions caused Clarkson’s SUV to hit the back of Stanton’s Equinox and pushed Stanton’s car forward. The Equinox rotated and came to a final rest in the southwest corner of the intersection. Clarkson’s vehicle crossed the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 and came to rest in the gas station parking lot on the southeast corner of the intersection.
Molina was taken to Highlands Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, according the FHP report.
