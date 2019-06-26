TALLAHASSEE — Through Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol joins its southeastern law enforcement partners to participate in the Operation Safe DRIVE (Distracted Reckless Impaired Visibility Enforcement) safety campaign, according to a state press release.
The Safe DRIVE campaign is a high visibility, education and enforcement initiative designed to deter behaviors that contribute to commercial and non-commercial motor vehicle crashes. The initiative focuses on preventing crashes that result in fatalities, injuries and property damage.
“FHP Troopers will be highly visible on I-95, I-75 and I-10 during the three-day Safe DRIVE initiative,” Col. Gene S. Spaulding, director of the Florida Highway Patrol, said. “Florida’s roads are busy during the summer and drivers can avoid crashes if they share the roads safely, avoid aggressive driving behaviors and exercise additional caution when driving near larger vehicles.”
Operation Safe DRIVE’s enforcement efforts will be focused on driver behaviors that include: aggressive driving, unlawful speed, following too close, improper passing/lane change, failing to move-over, failing to wear safety belt, distracted driving, driving under the influence and hours of service violations.
Motorists should protect themselves and their passengers by learning how to share the road safely. FHP offers these tips for driving around large trucks:
• Stay out of the No Zone: Be aware that large trucks have large blind spots (also known as “No Zones”).
• Pass trucks with caution: Pass on the left side for maximum visibility and maintain a constant speed.
• Use extra caution around trucks: Be sure to leave plenty of room when you pull in front of a truck. Large trucks simply can’t stop as quickly as smaller vehicles.
• Practice patience around larger vehicles that are not traveling at the same speed as your vehicle.
For more travel tips, visit flhsmv.gov/summertravel.
