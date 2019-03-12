SEBRING — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper ran off the road on Tuesday's foggy morning at the junction of County Road 635 and Hammock Road.
She was not seriously injured, according to emergency responders at the scene. Witnesses remarked that she was walking around the wreck that obliterated the front end of her car and dropped it on the passenger side after it ran off-center into a steel high-tension wire pole.
Two bystanders reportedly ran to the car to get her out.
The trooper’s name was not immediately available, as FHP was investigating the cause of the wreck that happened just before 8:19 a.m., while the junction was mired in fog.
Businesses and homes in the area experienced a power surge accompanied by a brief power drop as the trooper's car hit the pole.
Duke Energy crews arrived in half an hour to shut off a line dropped by the impact. After that, emergency vehicles moved out of the way and traffic resumed as normal, although cautiously as Highlands County sheriff's deputies directed motorists at the intersection.
The intersection did not show visible skid or brake marks on her path, which appeared to have come from the northbound lanes of CR 635.
Her car took out a caution sign and plowed furrows into the soft ground north of the T-road junction.
The car rotated and spun to a stop after it hit the steel pole. The impact obliterated the engine compartment, but the cabin appeared unscathed.
Even the windshield, from a distance, did not appear shattered or cracked.
Deputies and Highlands County Emergency Medical Services were first on the scene, followed by West Sebring Fire Department, and then FHP sometime later.
