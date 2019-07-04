SEBRING — People may ooh and awe over fireworks, but many pets cry and hide at the percussion and lights. Animals, especially dogs, can become visibly upset and even destructive during fireworks shows.
“Many animals are scared of the loud noise of fireworks; it’s the same as thunderstorms,” said Lt. Clay Kinslow of Highlands County Sheriff’s Animal Control.
Anxiety can manifest itself in different ways. Understanding the pet’s symptoms can help to comfort the animal.
“Symptoms can be panting or pacing,” Kinslow said. “Some dogs will chew and many will shake.”
Some animals will hide or not leave their crates.
“It’s important to make them feel safe,” Kinslow said. “That might mean letting them sit on the couch or holding them on your lap.”
He also said, in extreme cases, it could also mean getting tranquilizers from the veterinarian. Kinslow said he has heard the Thunder Vests products can help with anxiety for some pets. There are several over-the-counter options to help the animal overcome the anxiety. Lotions with lavender and even products with CBD oil in them claim to help. Seek a veterinarian’s help for OTC product efficacy and safety.
“I have been told the chances of the vests helping is about 50/50,” he said. “Some people swear by them. They can’t hurt. If it doesn’t help, you’re out $20-40.”
Playing fetch or other games with the animal can distract it and hopefully reduce its anxiety. Kinslow also recommended walking the animal before the fireworks show starts.
Kinslow and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or ASPCA, say that animals should be identified with a collar and tag, or at least microchipped. Kinslow also said it is very important to keep all animals, even a cat, on a leash when taking them out to use the restroom.
“There’s no telling when a firecracker will go off and the animal can run away,” he said. “Every year we get a handful of animals that bolted away from their homes. Many of them are found by their owners but not all of them.”
Animal Services will microchip pets for $10 without an appointment from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday or 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 7300 Haywood Taylor Blvd., Sebring. The phone number is 863-402-6730. The office is closed today.
The ASPCA suggests the following if the fireworks is causing Fido discomfort:
• Turn on soft music and close windows
• Anxiety vest or a snug T-shirt
• Medication if necessary
The ASPCA website suggests that dogs will get into anything and eat almost anything. Therefore, it is imperative to keep fireworks, sparklers, lighter and matches out of their reach. The same could certainly be said for child safety.
For more information, visit aspca.org.
Every July 4 are 2 rescue dogs are terrified of fireworks and firearms going off. Our vet prescribed medication however that does work only part of the time. The fireworks coupled with thunderstorms is so traumatic for them I am concerned one of the little guys will get a heart attack. For the sake of your neighbors who have canines go downtown to watch the fireworks display. Please do not blow off firecrackers and cherry bombs and especially firearms.
