By ROBERT MILLER
News Clerk
SEBRING — Michelle Peacock of Sebring is helping the homeless in Highlands County by making them sleeping mats that can survive the water and dirt that comes from sleeping in the woods or on the street. “These are homeless people who have a need,” Peacock said.
She found a way that she can help those who need it, and she is doing it with plarn.
Aside from being a fun word to say, plarn is made from plastic shopping bags and used like yarn to weave and knit into a six-foot, waterproof sleeping mat. Once constructed, the mat is tough, water resistant and even has some weight to it so it’s less likely to blow away. Made entirely of plastic, the mats clean up easily.
During the process of cutting the bags into strips the handles and the bottom of the bags are removed. These are not used in mat production but Peacock uses them for packing and filler.
The idea of turning plastic bags into practical sleeping mats started for Peacock nearly two years ago when, along with her sister, saw someone using plarn on Facebook. So the sisters decided to give it a try. Peacock was already knitting and her sister crocheting, so it seemed like a natural fit. Both women are still making plarn mats today.
After making her first mat, Peacock and her husband decided to give it to a homeless man they knew who lived in the woods near their home. “It seemed like something really nice to do for him,” Peacock said. “The man was so elated when we gave it to him.”
She immediately started on the next one. “It’s a good thing,” Peacock said. “I do it to help others.”
She knits the mat at home and at work between customers. “It’s a great way to recycle and re-purpose,” Peacock said. Along with sleeping mats, she’s used plarn to make kitchen mats, a clothespin hangar/container and even a purse.
Not only are the people she gives her mats to grateful for what she’s made, but they also offer suggestions. One man suggested straps so that it could be carried like a backpack, making it easier to move from place to place. Now she adds straps to every mat.
She collects bags from a lot of people including friends and family, coworkers and even recycling bins like the ones at Publix and Winn-Dixie. She is now in the habit of double bagging all her groceries.
“It takes about 700 plastic bags to make one mat,” Peacock said. She can usually finish a mat in two weeks. Peacock said she is always in need of more bags.
She acquires bags in all sizes and colors. She tries to keep the colors together and make designs or patterns that make her mats stand out. She says weaving the strips together is relatively easy and vitally important in constructing the mat. “It’s so simple I usually do it while I’m at the dining room table waiting for dinner.”
Peacock remembers one particular man who was sleeping on the sidewalk that she decided to give a mat to. The man only spoke Spanish but she doesn’t speak the language at all. Despite the language barrier, the man was overjoyed at the gift and she was happy that he was happy. “I’m doing it because it feels good,” Peacock said.
