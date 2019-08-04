SEBRING — Florida is no stranger to the film industry. For years, Hollywood has sought to film such eye-catching locations such as Miami Beach, Orlando, Tampa, Clearwater and Sarasota just to name a few. Films like Lethal Weapon 3 used building demolitions from St. Petersburg and Orlando in its film.
Blockbuster films including “Bad Boys,” “2 Fast 2 Furious,” “Iron Man 3” and “Caddyshack” all filmed in the Miami area. Even hit television shows such as “CSI: Miami,” “Dexter,” “Miami Vice,” “Burn Notice” and “Thunder in Paradise” were also all based in and shot (at least in part) in Florida.
Incentives for filmmakers
While the state funded program giving producers tax incentive for filming in Florida ended in 2016, many counties have begun giving their own financial incentives to entice filmmakers to their area. Two such counties, Miami-Dade and Hillsborough, have seen an increase in film production since offering their own incentives.
According to the Florida Department of Revenue: “Any qualified production company engaged in the production of motion pictures, made for television motion pictures, television series, commercial advertising, music videos, or sound recordings in Florida may be eligible for an exemption from sales and use tax on the purchase or lease of certain items used exclusively as an integral part of the production activities in Florida.”
Production companies wishing to take part in this tax break must apply for the certificate before they purchase or lease anything for their production. The “film in Florida” page on Floridarevenue.com has a list of everything that is eligible as well as those that are not.
Film and television productions, regardless of their size, bring revenue and jobs to wherever they set up. Having a film or television production in your county means they will stay at your hotels, eat at your restaurants, fill-up at your gas stations and employ local talent.
Highlands County in film
One county which has not jumped on the filmmaker bandwagon is Highlands County.
With one-of-a-kind locations such as Highlands Hammock State Park, The Circle, The Mall downtown Avon Park and downtown Lake Placid, it’s surprising that more productions haven’t tried to film here. Highlands County is not completely foreign to the film industry. Rather, more like strangers passing in the night.
The Sebring International Raceway has been a hot spot for the small screen over the years. From commercials to reality TV, the track has had its fair share of fame. “We certainly welcome the opportunity to host various video projects, and we do so fairly often,” said Ken Breslauer, media director and track historian with the SIR. “Numerous commercials have been filmed at Sebring Raceway over the years such as Bud Light, Continental Tire, Michelin, etc. In addition, television shows have filmed episodes at Sebring, most recently “Fastest Car.”
“Fastest Car” is a reality show from Netflix that pits exotic supercars against what it calls “sleeper cars.” These sleeper cars in Season One included a 1971 Ford Pinto and a 1994 GMC Sonoma. The Sonoma won its episode and placed 5th of seven vehicles in the season one finale. SIR was featured in an episode for season two, which premieres sometime in 2019.
“We always welcome site visits by anyone interested in renting the facility,” added Breslauer.
It’s been more than 25 years since the last time a major Hollywood production made its way to Highlands County. A film from 1961, “The Green Helmet,” a British racing film starring Bill Travers and Ed Begley, was set in Italy and filmed in Wales. Actual footage from The 12 Hours of Sebring was featured in the film.
In 1975, the Sebring International Raceway and Sebring Regional Airport were featured during some of the flying scenes in a Robert Redford film, “The Great Waldo Pepper.” Redford plays the titular character who was a WWI veteran who feels as if he has lost out on the thrill of aerial combat when he’s made a flight instructor.
The next instance of a location in Highlands County being used in a film occurred 18 years later, in 1993. “Wilder Napalm,” the story of two brothers who can start fires with their minds, was shot mostly in Polk County. However, the production did make its way down to Sebring to film a few scenes with the Sebring Fire Department. The film stars Debra Winger and Dennis Quaid.
More recently, in 2018, actor-turned-producer Patrick Dempsey accompanied “The Art of Racing in the Rain” star Milo Ventimiglia to the Sebring International Raceway where the pair took in some racing, talked with crews and Ventimiglia even got behind the wheel. All research for the film, which Dempsey produced. Unfortunately, there is no footage from this visit in the final film.
While Highlands County is not unfamiliar with the film industry, the vast majority of its screen time seems to be tied to the Sebring international Raceway or the Sebring Regional Airport. There is still a vast amount of untapped potential in the county cinematography and talent. All it needs is the right production to shine a light on the star that is Highlands County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.