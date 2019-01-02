LAKE PLACID — The fourth and final person has been identified in a Christmas Day wreck that left four people dead. Jashua Lee Cruz, 20, of Okeechobee was identified as the driver of a 2011 Buick LaCrosse.
Florida Highway Patrol confirmed his identity in a press release Wednesday. FHP stated the next of kin had been notified.
According to the report, Cruz was driving his LaCrosse westbound on State Road 70 in the eastbound lane in order to pass other motorists that were also travelling westbound. Cruz was entering a left hand curve.
Cruz had a passenger, Maggie Lara, 46, of Okeechobee, who was identified by authorities on Dec. 28, 2018.
At the same time, a Toyota Scion XA driven by Judy Mounts, 56, of Port St. Lucie was driving east in the eastbound lane entering the curve to the right. Destiny Franz, 16, of Fort Myers was the passenger in the Toyota.
The Buick hit the Toyota head-on then overturned into the ditch on the south side of SR 70. the vhicle ended up with its front facing southwest. Cruz’s Buick LaCrosse was over taken by flames. The collision forced Mounts’ Toyota to travel southwest and it came to a final rest facing northwest.
Both victims in the Toyota were identified by authorities on Dec. 25, 2018.
Neither Mounts nor Franz were wearing seat belts, according to the accident report. Cruz and Lara were wearing seat belts. It is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the accident.
The speed limit on SR 70 is 60 mph. The speed limit in the area of the large curve where the accident happened was 45 mph. The curved section is striped with a double yellow line to indicate a no passing zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.