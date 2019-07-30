SEBRING — Lightning caused Monday’s fire at a city equipment storage building.
“The whole time I was there, it was popping,” said Sebring Fire Capt. Austin Maddox, the incident commander, of the electrical storm believed to have struck the city’s public works workshop.
The storage building sits near the city’s garbage truck barn between Sebring Parkway and Hawthorne Drive. City firefighters got the building fire put out, but a third of it was damaged by the fire and the rest suffered heat and/smoke damage, said Public Works Director Ken Fields.
“There were bolts everywhere,” Fields said of the storm, adding, “We lost most of the equipment in our workshop.”
The shop also had a John Deere Gator off-road work vehicle. The roof of the Gator suffered heat damage and the rest of it got wet and sooty, Fields said, but it was still operational.
Firefighters were able to get the Gator as well as some gasoline-powered items out of the storage area while fighting the fire, but some power tools and other supplies got caught in the flames.
“We lost a few high dollar items,” Fields said.
He gave a preliminary loss estimate of $10,000 worth of equipment, but he didn’t have a total number. He and his staff spent Tuesday tallying up losses and hoped to have a solid amount later in the week.
Whatever that number would be, Fields said, he would have to go to the Sebring City Council sometime in the near future and ask for a transfer from the fund balance to replace the damaged items, while waiting for reimbursement from insurance.
Maddox said firefighters ran into two problems, one of which was solved quickly.
At first they were being sent to the wrong place: O-Mul-La-Oee Drive and Hemlock Street, which is on the other side of the Parkway and approximately three blocks down from the barns.
Maddox said 911 Consolidated Dispatch quickly got the correct information.
Fire crews got the page just before 5:45 p.m., were en route in less than two minutes and arrived on the scene just before 5:50 p.m. to find heavy smoke around the city garbage truck barn and the equipment storage and workshop building.
Flames were licking out of where electrical lines drop along the side of the building to underground conduit, Maddox said.
Initially, Engine 14 from downtown arrived with four crew members and Aerial 15, the ladder truck, arrived from the U.S. 27 station with two more.
By 5:54 p.m., firefighters had run 300 feet of five-inch hose to a hydrant and pulled a 200-foot line to a bay door and cut through the door to attack the fire.
Unfortunately, Maddox said, there was a wall dividing firefighters from the flames. It was two or three rooms divided up, with a loft.
“We made our attack there,” Maddox said.
Firefighters went in at two other spots: From the other side of the building and from the point where the electrical lines had been hit.
They got it under control by 6:13 p.m., Maddox said.
By the time off-duty firefighters showed — four on Aerial 14 from downtown, two on Brush 14 and Chief Robert Border — the fire was contained, Maddox said.
“We started mopping up and getting out equipment that was salvageable,” Maddox said.
Fire crews cleared the scene at 8:15 p.m., Maddox said.
