SEBRING — A fire alarm and the smell of smoke prompted the evacuation Tuesday morning of workers and customers from Starbucks in Sebring.
The West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department responded along with other emergency personnel.
Customer Jim Casey was inside drinking his coffee when the fire alarm sounded. He could smell “a little smoke,” Casey said.
Firefighters used a ladder to check the roof and the equipment and wiring on the rooftop.
Highlands County Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor said initially it was thought that a light ballast had caused the problem, but as firefighters continued their investigation it turned out to be a bad motor in an ice maker.
During the Starbucks incident, the Avon Park Fire Department responded to a call at the Sun Pure plant north of the city at U.S. 27 and West Sun Pure Road.
Bashore said the facility has a new manufacturing machine that has been tested in the last couple of weeks. The machine produces a heavy steam, which has started setting off an alarm from a smoke director located directly above the machine, he said.
The situation can’t be fixed with the flip of a switch, they have to either reposition the machine or reposition the alarm, which in either case would require engineers to deal with it.
The West Sebring and Highlands Lakes fire departments were on calls in the morning and that is why the Avon Park Fire Department responded to the call, Bashoor explained.
In the afternoon, Highlands Lakes responded to another alarm at the Sun Pure plant.
The situation has prompted a “fire watch,” which means the company can disable their fire alarm system, Bashoor said. The company is provided with a listing of steps that need to be taken to survey the building and make sure there is nothing on fire.
The fire truck was back out there Tuesday afternoon, but there is no fire, he said.
