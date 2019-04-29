SEBRING — A Kosan Crisplan Inc. propane gas tank warehouse, at 11850 Twitty Road, became engulfed Monday afternoon after a propane tank caught fire. The situation “went south from there,” said Highlands County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski.
One person has been airlifted to Tampa General Hospital; he was the last person in the building, according to witnesses.
As of press time, at least eight homes, including seven structures in the trailer park across from the propane facility, have been destroyed due to the ensuing fire, which had jumped Twitty Road as well as U.S. 27. Aerial footage from news helicopters showed the woods on fire on the west side of U.S. 27.
Highlands County Fire Rescue said the propane facility will be allowed to burn down until it is safe to access and it will continue to be an extended operation, as of press time.
Great plumes of black smoke could be seen for miles in every direction pointing the way to the warehouse. U.S. 27 was closed down for hours in both directions.
Tanks were audibly sizzling before exploding into the sky and eventually falling to the earth. The booms sounded like miniature bombs going off. Explosions from the propane tanks could be heard miles away, neighbors reported.
As the fire grew in intensity onlookers backed up and a one-mile radius was evacuated. The Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center was opened for those who evacuated.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office put a warning out to news helicopters to be aware of a Highlands County Fire Rescue drone flying above the scene. The drone was being used to coordinate firefighting efforts.
People crowded around the convenience store at the corner of U.S. 27 and Lake Josephine Road. Neighbors from the Lake Josephine neighborhood gathered in driveways to watch the flames, which appeared to tower in the sky.
Dr. Chris O’Sullivan’s veterinarian practice, Oak Hammock Animal Hospital, was getting back from lunch to start appointments. They heard a few booms but O’Sullivan said he thought someone was tossing something into a dumpster.
“One of my assistants looked out the window and saw the flames,” he said. “We got out the back door with all the animals.”
O’Sullivan said one man from the company stumbled over to the office’s lot and he appeared to have blisters. He said staff called an ambulance.
O’Sullivan was unsure about his buildings or his employees’ cars but was happy everyone was accounted for and uninjured.
As of press time, Highlands County Fire Rescue said it had one unit working in close proximity to save the veterinary clinic next door.
The windows of First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine rattled as explosions went off across U.S. 27. Receptionist Rachel Smyth was visibly shaken as she was able to see the flames and shrapnel fly into the air from her office window.
“I just hope no one was in there,” Smyth said. “It would be a miracle if they were alive. I thought it was a semi truck wrecking, but the explosions just kept coming and coming. It is very scary.”
A witness said the workers in the warehouse arrive at work at around 4:30 a.m. and leave about 1:30 p.m. each day. A witness near the scene said the company refurbishes and refills propane tanks.
Sending love, hope and prayers to all being effected by this sad situation. Including folks I care about that live just off Twitty Road.
