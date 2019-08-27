SEBRING — Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor presented an abridged version of an improvement plan on Monday, less than he said is needed.
“I don’t support what I’ve put in front of you,” Bashoor said, noting that it’s what he was told the county could afford. “I think we can do better. I don’t throw anybody under the bus but myself.”
Commissioner Don Elwell said he was “not excited about that statement,” but acknowledged that the county has to first catch up with years of not maintaining fire services and then try to grow the service to meet ever-increasing needs.
“I appreciate 100% the situation before us,” Bashoor said. “I won’t go out and sell it short, but I believe we can do better.”
His plan trims back the time schedule for truck replacement to a 15-year cycle and defers creation of many firefighter and lieutenant positions, including a fire inspector, which was planned for fiscal year 2020-21.
He has also deferred construction of Highlands Lakes Station 1 and Spring Lake Station 20, two stations he wanted to get built and staffed in fiscal year 2021-22.
Other renovations, projects or fire engines would be deferred from fiscal years 2022-23 and 2023-24.
In all, this would cut $1.13 million in renovations and replacements of equipment from the fire assessment budget over four years, which should keep the county from having to draw down reserves from the fire assessment fund.
His original plan would have subsidized purchases and hires with $532,000 from the fire assessment fund in Fiscal Year 2019-20 and with approximately $1 million in 2020-21, depleting the $1.7 million fire assessment fund in two years to approximately $163,000.
Bashoor said he wanted to acknowledge progress the county has made by setting up an assessment and starting to catch up with decades of needed equipment and personnel. Commission Chair Jim Brooks said he appreciates that work this year.
Bashoor said, under the proposed budget in the coming year, he will be able to have Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring Station 7 fully staffed and can fill a vacant lieutenant’s position and hire a training captain.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked why Bashoor can’t just hire a trainer, as needed, saying $50,000-$75,000 in salary and benefits wouldn’t be costly.
Bashoor said it would still be cheaper than bringing in outside contract-trainers.
A captain on staff, he said, would serve more functions and be able to perform training all the time, at any time, whenever needed for all fire personnel.
“A lot of what I have heard is fear of the unknown,” Bashoor said, noting that commissioners hired him for his experience with “unknown” fire service costs. “I believe we have a plan today to do what we can afford given the fear of the unknown. The plan I had before was what I thought we needed.”
He said he saw his job as doing what is needed to make county residents safe.
Tuck then asked him for a quick explanation of the national two-in/two-out rule.
Every fire call needs two suited-up firefighters outside a structure to be prepared to rescue another pair of firefighters who’ve gone inside, Bashoor said. The more firefighters he can hire, the more stations can do this without needing mutual aid.
Elwell, repeating that he didn’t like spending savings, asked Bashoor if he could add more items back into the budget. Bashoor chuckled, saying he wanted that on the record, given Elwell’s previous statement to “tap the brakes.”
Elwell clarified that he wanted Bashoor to tap the brakes, “as opposed to what you were doing before like a high-schooler (spending) with his first credit card.”
Elwell expects the county will restructure the assessment in or for fiscal year 2021-22, and since they rarely go down, he suggested “easing” into improvements.
“I don’t want to micro-mange (fire service) because you know how to do that better than we can,” Elwell said.
Dana Orr, Avon Park Lakes resident, also took exception to Bashoor not being happy about the long-term budget.
Orr said his home has no hydrant near it, and argued that even a tanker, if it arrived quickly, would be “washing the ashes on the foundation.”
Bashoor retired to Highlands County from Prince George County, Maryland, before becoming involved on the citizen advisory board for the fire services consolidation more than two years ago.
Orr cited a median income in Prince George County of $85,000, which he called “taxpayer money,” because he suspects residents there work in Washington, D.C.
“I’m sorry if the residents of Highlands County aren’t rich enough for you,” Orr said. “I want a new truck, not the 20-year-old truck that I have. I have to make do with what I have.”
“I think Bashoor knows he’s not in Maryland,” Brooks said.
“I came here to get away from that,” Bashoor said.
