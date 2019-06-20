Fire on Alabama-Florida line wounds 2, destroys beach condos
PERDIDO KEY — An overnight fire near the Alabama-Florida state line has destroyed multiple condominiums near the beach at Perdido Key and injured a resident and a firefighter.
Escambia County officials say the blaze broke out early Wednesday at a development within yards of the Flora-Bama bar and spread quickly. People reportedly ran from the nightspot to a Key Harbour condo building to warn people to get out.
The windy conditions and proximity to other units caused the blaze to spread quickly to another condominium development and a house, which was still burning around sunrise. Videos show the night sky near Old River turned orange by the flames.
All the residents have been accounted for, but some pets may still be missing, officials say. One resident and one firefighter were taken to the hospital with heat-related injuries.
Authorities say 75 firefighters responded to the fire, which destroyed 26 units and the house, and closed down a lane to traffic.
Parties keep Florida House seats in special election
MIAMI — Two Republicans and a Democrat have taken over Florida House seats previously held by members of their respective parties.
Unofficial results show Republican Jason Shoaf beat Ryan Terrell in a special election Tuesday for District 7, which includes nine Panhandle counties and parts of Leon County. Republican Randy Maggard beat Kelly Smith in District 38, which includes part of Pasco County. Democrat Dan Daley automatically won the seat for District 97, which includes part of Broward County, earlier this year because he was the only one to qualify.
Shoaf replaces Halsey Beshears, who left to become the Secretary of the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Maggard replaces Daniel Burgess, who became executive director of Florida’s Department of Veterans’ Affairs. Daley replaces Jared Moskowitz, who now heads the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
Boeing is moving space division headquarters to Florida
TITUSVILLE — Boeing says it is moving the headquarters of its space and launch division to Florida.
The company said Tuesday that it was moving the space division headquarters from Arlington, Virginia, to Titusville on Florida’s Space Coast.
Boeing official Leanne Caret says it makes sense to move Boeing’s space headquarters to Florida, where so much space history has taken place and the company is working on several future launches.
Florida’s Space Coast is home to the Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station and Patrick Air Force Base.
Company officials say the move won’t affect space operations in other states, such as Alabama, California, Colorado, Louisiana and Texas.
Boeing spokesman Daniel Beck says the company isn’t saying how many jobs will move to Florida, but the number will be small.
Florida man drags officer with car after marijuana is found
ORLANDO — A Florida man is facing attempted murder charges after police say he dragged an officer who had found marijuana in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
WKMG-TV reports 25-year-old Zavier Askew is accused of dragging Orlando Police Department officer Sean Murphy.
Authorities say Askew was initially stopped for missing his passenger window. Murphy searched inside the vehicle and found marijuana, asking Askew to step out. The body camera video shows Askew running back to jump in the driver’s seat as Murphy tries to stop him.
The arrest affidavit says the vehicle hit high speeds. The chase ended when Askew traveled down a dead-end road and hit another car. Askew was arrested after the May 9 incident and tackled to the ground.
No attorney was listed for Askew in jail records.
