SEBRING — An all-hands-on-deck call went out at 10:22 a.m. Wednesday to all Sebring area departments for a fire at Sears department store.
Fortunately, deputies on the scene were able to get the fire out quickly, according to Sgt. Amanda Dettman, ranking Highlands County sheriff’s deputy on the scene.
“(We) got it out before Fire (and Rescue) got here,” Dettman said. “They’re just making sure it’s all out.”
Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor confirmed that. He said all that caught fire was the air-seal curtain around the middle bay of the store’s loading dock. He had firefighters rip and soak the curtain for any hot spots, just in case.
It’s there to create an air seal between the box trailer and loading dock, saving in air-conditioning costs.
The last truck there left at 9:45 a.m., Bashoor said. Employees had told him it hit harder than normal when it backed up.
Bashoor’s theory, yet to be proven, is that the last truck to unload at that spot may have hit hard and either damaged a running light on the trailer or mashed an already broken light against the padded fabric curtain, causing it to smolder.
Once the truck left, the curtain smoked into flame, Bashoor said, again stating all he had was a theory.
He asked members of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office to put out an alert to look for a truck heading to any other Sears store in central Florida that may have a busted rear running light on or near the top of the box trailer.
“There’s no reason to think it was anything but accidental,” Bashoor said.
The fire call went out to West Sebring Fire Department Engines 7-1 and 10-1, West Sebring Aerial 7, DeSoto City Fire Department Engine 19 and Emergency Medical Services Medical Unit 10 — stationed at West Sebring Station 10 on Hammock Road.
Mutual aid calls went out to Sebring Fire Department Ladder 15 and both Fire Chief Robert Border and Deputy Chief Dirk Riley. Battalion Chief 1 William “Billy” Kingston also responded from HCFR.
The call was resolved rather quickly. However, later that day at 1:30 p.m., Engine 19 responded to a call for another fire alarm at Sears.
After investigating, members of that fire crew told the Highlands News-Sun it was a false alarm. Employees set the alarm off while trying to reset it.
