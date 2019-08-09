SEBRING — County commissioners didn’t decide Tuesday on the proposed fire services budget for the coming fiscal year.
Instead, they asked Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor and County Administrator Randy Vosburg to scale back improvement plans for the coming year and bring a new proposal at a special meeting at 9 a.m. Aug. 26.
The fire assessment the Board of County Commission approved in July 2018 covers 68% of the costs recommended by Government Services Group (GSG) consultant firm.
It raises $5 million or less, well under the $7 million GSG plan.
The plan is to raise assessments 7% each year, until they reach full funding, or the county-imposed caps.
Bashoor suggested subsidizing purchases and hires with $532,000 from the fire assessment fund balance in Fiscal Year 2019-20 and with approximately $1 million in 2020-21.
The $1.7 million fire assessment fund balance would deplete in two years to approximately $163,000.
Commissioner Don Elwell didn’t like the idea of drawing down reserves so quickly, especially since much of the expenses were personnel.
“Those (expenses) don’t go away,” Elwell said. “Those just continue to go up and up and up and up.”
“I can build it at whatever speed we get funding to build it,” Bashoor said.
He also said it’s his responsibility to present a plan for a fire system that’s needed.
However, both Commission Chair Jim Brooks and Commissioner Arlene Tuck agreed with Elwell about “tapping the brakes” and staying inside the 7% assessment increase each year.
“It’s not that we don’t want to have a premiere fire department in Highlands County. It’s better than what we had,” Brooks said. “We have to answer to the people we’re assessing.”
Bashoor said he understood. He and his staff are assessed, too.
He pointed out that the county assessments used to be 6 cents per day, and are now 32 cents.
Topped out, fees will be 47 cents per day, less than 50 cents.
“When houses burn down and people need the fire department, they don’t want to hear, ‘I didn’t have my 50 cents today,’” Bashoor said. “They need us.”
Bashoor wants to have DeSoto City Fire Station 19, Sun ‘N Lakes South Station 41 and Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring Station 7 fully staffed with 24/7 personnel, covering most of county residents, and then add a new station in Spring Lake, to protect residents and anticipated new development there.
Bashoor said his plan “barely scrapes the surface” of needs for new front line engines, a.k.a. “apparatus.”
Of the county’s 30 first-out engines, only nine comply with National Fire Protection Association standards.
Fourteen are 20 years or older. Four of those qualify as antiques in Florida, Bashoor said.
Seven more, older than 15 years, should be secondary engines.
Bashoor hoped to buy three new engines, at $750,000 each, this coming year and three more in three years, for 15 compliant engines.
The county still needs all 30 to be compliant, Bashoor said, to cover the load.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Penny wise....pound foolish! Yep, that about sums up the concern these commissioners have for their electorate!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.