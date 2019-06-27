SEBRING — Firefighters are not new to tradition or fighting to save lives. One long-standing tradition within the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) that brings together the sense of tradition with saving lives is the IAFF partnership with the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) and the Fill the Boot campaign.
According to IAFF General President Harold A. Schaitberger, via the IAFF website, “For more than 60 years, our members have been working hard for MDA, filling the boot on behalf of this great charity. They know that what they do truly makes a difference in the lives of so many. Until there is a cure, we plan to continue the partnership.”
In 2018, over 100,000 firefighters of the IAFF raised $20 million for the MDA, as reported by its website. At the local level, Highlands County Professional EMS & Firefighters Local 5147, Sebring Professional Firefighters Local 3210 and Avon Park Professional Firefighters Local 3132 will come together as one for a Fill the Boot Drive in Sebring. Look for the tent and shiny red fire trucks.
These local firefighters will be out today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sebring Walmart, 3525 U.S. 27 North in Sebring, according to Ellery Uribe, president of Highlands County Professional EMS and Firefighters, IAFF Local 5147. While both 3132 and 3210 have participated in the Fill the Boot Drive before, for Local 5147, this will be their first opportunity to get involved.
“We want to thank the chiefs from Avon Park and Sebring, Highlands County administrators and Karen Wells, manager of the Sebring Walmart, for allowing us to participate,” Uribe said.
Money collected will go to the MDA for funding research, supporting MDA care centers and sending kids to MDA summer camps. Fill the Boot Drives occur twice a year, in late spring and again in the fall. The firefighters of the IAFF have partnered with the MDA since 1954 and become their largest national partner.
