SEBRING — First responders, especially Sebring Police Department and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, have received an outpouring of support since the SunTrust shooting that killed five people in the community.
Sebring Police Department has been documenting the community’s support through a series of Facebook posts, including a post by Chief of Police Karl Hoglund. He said, “I would like to share my heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation for the outpouring of support that we have received in response to the tragedy at the SunTrust Bank last Wednesday,” Hoglund said.
“Beyond the operational support that we received from our Local, State, and Federal partners, we have received incredible support from SunTrust Bank’s leadership, and the community as a whole,” Sebring PD stated in another Facebook post. “Put simply, we could not have handled this incident efficiently without each of you. On behalf of the entire Sebring Police Department…Thank you!”
Sebring PD Commander Curtis Hart told the Highlands News-Sun, “We cannot begin to convey our appreciation for the way our community has rallied around all of those affected by the senseless and horrific tragedy committed last week!
“The compassion, thoughtfulness, and giving spirit our community has displayed only reinforces the fact that we will never cower down to evilness and that we will all stand “STRONG” together to face it down!” Hart said. “From all of us at the Sebring Police Department, we say God bless and thank you. You will never know how much your support has meant to each and every one of us here at SPD!”
Another Facebook post from Sebring PD stated, “In a continued show of overwhelming community support, we were honored to have some lovely young ladies [local beauty pageant winners] . . . stop by this morning to bring us some cards that the great kids at Memorial Elementary School took time to create for us! They also brought coffee and donuts. . . . Thank you for showing your support and for taking time out of your day to make ours better!”
A card from Mrs. Imerman’s pre-kindergarten class also brightened the day for Sebring PD. The card shows handprints of the students and displays the words “Thanks for lending a helping hand and keeping us safe.”
Sebring PD also expressed gratitude for The Manor at Lake Jackson providing them with lunch on Tuesday.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer Scott Dressel said, “The community has once again been wonderful to us. Just like in the wake of Deputy Gentry’s death, people have brought food and drinks and sent many message of support through social media, email and the regular mail.
“There are also countless examples of people reaching out to our deputies when they encounter them on duty and just telling them they are sorry and thanking them for their service,” Dressel said. “While most of the deputies would never say it out loud, that kind of gesture goes a long way during times like these.”
Chief of Police for Lake Placid James Fansler said, “With so much support throughout the year, it is hard to say there is an increase. A few folks have mentioned the situation to us, but as a whole, the Lake Placid community seems to constantly show their appreciation for us. And for that we are very thankful.”
When the Highlands News-Sun asked Highlands County Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor if the public had shown extra support after the tragedy, he said, “Yes, most in kind words and their thoughts and prayers. I can’t count the number of people in the community who have reached out to provide moral support if nothing else. Public safety professionals are a hardy bunch... while certainly not infallible, we’re hardy.
“We have provided critical incident stress management opportunities across the public safety spectrum, widely through our emergency management,” Bashoor said.
Sebring Fire Department Captain Austin Maddox said, “Over the last week the fire department has had many fellow fire fighters’ families and friends reach out to check on them. We have also had CISM [Critical Incident Stress Management] team come to the county to offer support as well.”
Facing a mass shooting can add extra stress to first responders, but the support of Highlands County residents seems to help them begin the healing process.
