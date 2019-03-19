SEBRING — Sebring International Raceway saw only five arrests this year out of a predicted 225,000 or more people expected to have attended the week-long event.
Sadly, two people passed away during that time, but officials with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office believe only one of the deaths may be related to the event in any way — one died in his trailer in Green Park. The other was dropped off deceased at a local hospital, but at this time her death has not been connected to the race.
Of the five arrested, at least two bonded out before Monday morning.
Charges ranged from drunken, disorderly conduct, to drug possession, battery on a law enforcement officer and even driving a golf cart on the race track itself.
Fortunately, officials said, the track was not “live” at the time with an active race.
It was a significant drop in the last five years since 2015. That year, Sebring International Raceway had to contend with not one, but two sprinters on the active track during the 63rd Mobil 1 12 Hours of Sebring, Fueled by Fresh From Florida: a man and a squirrel.
That crowd, with 10 arrests on 15 charges, was considered well-behaved.
The next year, 2016, also had only 10 people arrested, all but two on Saturday, with no incidents or arrests during the first two days of the five-day event.
It was a far cry from the reputation of 20-25 years ago, when arrest reports from the event would number in the dozens.
This year’s five were as follows, arrested in connection with four separate incidents.
All of them had their tickets confiscated and were ejected from the Raceway.
• William Boyer, 24, of Palm Bay, got charged with possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia, as well as resisting an officer without violence — all misdemeanors.
The arresting deputy reported seeing him at 3:30 a.m. Friday walking in the middle of the roadway, apparently drunk. When the deputy tried to stop him and talk to him, Boyer allegedly ran across the roadway and nearly got hit by a car, then ran through several campsites, ignoring orders from deputies to stop.
• Jeremy Michael Ethridge, 22, of Avon Park, allegedly got into an altercation with a deputy at 10:20 p.m. Saturday in Green Park. According to reports, the deputy was trying to place Ethridge in handcuffs for hitting him. When Ethridge spun away in an attempt to keep from being handcuffed, a second deputy deployed his “Taser” weapon. Ethridge then fell to the ground and was taken to jail without incident.
• John Maffett, 58, of Palm Beach Shores, and Donald Louis St. John, 61, of Riviera Beach, allegedly decided to take a golf cart out on the Sebring race track itself — a misdemeanor.
At 1:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies got word of the golf cart on the track. Two deputies saw the cart coming toward them, and commanded the men to stop. One of the men, not identified in arrest reports, said “What do we got here?”
The cart kept going and deputies had to jump out of the way, reports said.
Once the two men were stopped, they were arrested. Both gave statements, which were redacted from reports under the exemption for anything that would appear to be a confession.
Both men were trespassed from the track, and Maffett, as the driver, also got charged with resisting an officer for not stopping the golf cart immediately.
• Scott Steven Zickel, 34, of Sarasota, was charged with disorderly intoxication, causing a disturbance in a public place. At 6:10 p.m. Saturday, deputies saw an argument in progress between Zickel and his father.
Deputies tried to de-escalate the incident, but the younger Zickel was too intoxicated, according to arrest reports, refused to calm down, then got extremely close to a deputy, who had to order him to back up several times.
During one such time, Zickel was yelling at the deputy and spitting in the deputy’s face.
A crowd began to gather, and so the deputy grabbed Zickel and put him in handcuffs, reports state.
