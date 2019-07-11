SEBRING — Five cars collided in two separate wrecks Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 27 southbound, across from Whisper Circle.
Because of the complexity of the wrecks, Florida Highway Patrol planned to investigate the three-car wreck and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office would investigate the two-car wreck.
At least two drivers were transported from the scene, but there was no report of serious injury.
Traffic backed up for a mile or more in the southbound lanes, with motorists turning off onto Frontage Road wherever they could.
The two-car wreck involved a tan Lincoln MKS sedan and a silver Nissan Rogue, according to FHP on the scene.
The Lincoln had front-end damage at the Rogue was dented in on the driver’s side.
The Lincoln stopped facing south in the inside southbound lane, just south of the Whisper Circle median cut.
The Rogue was approximately 50 yards down the highway in the center lane.
The second wreck, FHP reported, involved a silver Honda Sedan, a maroon/dark red Ford Fusion and a bright red Jeep Wrangler Unlimited two-door hardtop.
The Honda had severe front-end damage. The Fusion had rear-end damage and some front-end damage.
The Jeep did not appear to have any damage, but FHP indicated the Jeep was probably hit from behind by the Fusion after the Fusion was hit from behind by the Honda.
Names and conditions of drivers and patients were not available at press time Wednesday.
Aside from FHP and deputies, other units on scene included West Sebring Engine 9-1; Medical Units 17-1, 17-2 and 7-1, as well as Battalion Chiefs 1 and 2.
Shortly after the U.S. 27 wreck, deputies and emergency personnel had to run to another wreck on Memorial Drive at Doc Sherwood Boulevard.
Shortly afterward, the Sheriff’s Office reported that one person was transported, but had no further information about the wreck.
The site has been problematic for resident Jerry Nargelovic, who lives across Memorial from Doc Sherwood.
Several times, he’s seen motorists drive too fast down Doc Sherwood, overshoot the stop sign and land in his yard.
To protect his house, and prevent people from simply turning a tight divot in his grass and leaving, he’s installed several barriers just outside the right of way: bollards, palm trees, reflectors, three boulders and several 600-pound concrete lion statues.
He’s also added at least two concrete pelicans.
