1. A triangle is a three-sided polygon that has three vertices, or corners. Triangles are commonly used in construction to create supporting structures and figure heavily in artworks.
2. There are three types of triangles: equilateral, isosceles and scalene.
3. The equilateral triangle has three sides that are all equal in length. The angles formed where sides of the triangle meet are all equal to 60 degrees. The isosceles triangle has two congruent sides, and two of its angles are also equal. The scalene triangle, which is the most common type of triangle, has no equal sides or angles.
4. The sum of every triangle’s internal angles is equal to 180 degrees
5. Any angle that is below 90 degrees is called an acute angle, and any angle that measures more than 90 degrees is called an obtuse angle.
Source: sciencing.com
