1. A rainbow is a long ribbon of colors that are bent as an arc, which are formed by reflection and refraction of the sun’s rays inside raindrops.
2. The main colors in a rainbow are: Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo and Violet – “Roy G. Biv.” These are just the main colors, as a rainbow is made up of an entire range of colors – any color you’ve ever seen and even colors you haven’t.
3. Nobody sees colors the same as everyone’s eyes react differently depending on how much light there is. So some people may see more colors than what you see.
4. Sir Issac Newton discovered that sunlight falling onto a prism could split into its component colors.
5. Iris was the Greek goddess of the rainbow.
Source: thefactsite.com
