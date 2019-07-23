LAKE PLACID — There is no shortage of colors to choose from when thinking of floral arrangements for the Caladium Festival. The annual Floral Arrangement Competition will take place during the festival, which is set for July -26-28.
Entries will be displayed throughout the festival at Mid-Florida Credit Union Community Room at 6 N. Main Ave., adjacent to Stuart Park in downtown Lake Placid.
The contest will be judged by three people who are not part of the Lake Placid Garden Club. The contest is sponsored by the club.
The heart-shaped plant has wonderful textures and the reds, pinks, whites and greens add movement to all arrangements. The foliage has both dwarf and fancy leaves to work with. The leaf is the limit.
Novices and professionals are both encouraged to compete. Professionals will compete against one another. The more, the merrier. Choose any design or theme and build on it. The most important thing is to make sure all arrangements are comprised of at least 80% caladiums. After all, the festival is all about the caladium.
The children’s division will be done a little different this year. Children ages 6-12 will meet at Mid-Florida’s Community Room from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 25 to assemble their arrangements. The caladiums will be provided for them. They will need a container and other materials they want to use.
To register for the children’s arrangement workshop, call Julie at 702-994-9739.
As previous competitions have shown, caladiums make beautiful cut arrangements. They do need proper care to look their best. Arrangements can last up to 10 days if cared
