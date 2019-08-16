SEBRING — Florida ranks among the worst in the nation for having public policies or legislation to reduce cancer risk, says the Cancer Action Network arm of the American Cancer Society.
According to the latest edition of “How Do You Measure Up?: A Progress Report on State and Legislative Activity to Reduce Cancer Incidence and Mortality,” the Cancer Action Network reports Florida didn’t measure up to policy recommendations in any of the eight categories in the study.
The study showed the state falls short on increasing access to Medicaid, including Medicaid coverage of tobacco cessation services, and proliferation of indoor tanning.
The study showed Florida is moving toward the benchmark, but is not there yet, on access to palliative care (specialized medical care for people living with a serious illness), pain policy, cigarette tax rates (to help discourage smoking and raise funds to combat the habit), smoke-free laws and funds for tobacco prevention/cessation programs.
For example, e-cigarettes have created a 36% increase in youth tobacco use over the last year. Although 88 bills introduced across the country have made 21 the age for tobacco sales, 55 of those bills have provisions to advance tobacco industry interests, Cancer Action Network states.
This year, in Florida alone, more than 131,000 will be diagnosed with cancer, said Heather Youngman, senior director of government relations for the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network in Florida.
“We owe it to them — and to everyone at risk of developing this disease — to do everything in our power to prevent cancer and improve access to screenings and treatment,” Youngman said.
Meanwhile, Highlands County’s local governments have worked to change Florida’s reputation in the community, with smoke-free campuses and regular enforcement of beer and cigarette age-regulation laws.
Gloria Rybinski, public information officer for Highlands County, said all buildings in the county are smoke-free campuses, both for workers and visitors.
Any employees who do smoke must go well out into the public areas of each campus or to their personal vehicles to smoke.
The county also offers employees access to cancer health insurance policies and participates in the Family Medical Leave Act, for those who are diagnosed.
Recent infrastructure improvements at the county level seek to remove cancer risks from a highly exposed population: firefighters.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor has pushed for upgrades in the county’s volunteer fire departments, which have been very basic for several decades, into state-of-the-art facilities with living quarters for full-time crews, and exhaust mitigation.
Last year’s fire assessment, passed by the Board of County Commission with a gradually increasing rate scale, should provide full funding in five to seven years. In the meantime, Bashoor has worked with county administration to build, rebuild or renovate the existing stations with venting systems to take the truck exhaust out of the building and away from living quarters.
Cancer is a “silent topic” in fire service, Bashoor said: More than 60% of firefighters will contract it. Simple precautions, such as the exhaust vents and regular washing of bunker gear after each call will help.
Sebring City Fire Department has vents in the roof of the truck bays, even retrofitted into the historic Station 14, downtown on North Mango Street. Assistant Fire Chief Dirk Riley gave the Highlands News-Sun a tour of the facility, pointing out mitigation efforts.
In addition to washing bunker gear with a Firefighters Attacking Cancer Epidemic (FACE) kit, city fire crews keep their bunker gear zipped up in gear bags, to prevent damage and contamination.
After each call, firefighters have to get out of bunker gear and stow it, ride back in the truck, shower and change clothes, and leave the dirty bunker gear and clothes outside the truck, ready to be laundered, while they prep and place fresh bunker gear for the next call.
No bunker gear goes into living quarters. None of the clothes worn to work go home with firefighters, and they cannot respond to a fire in a personal vehicle — and take that smell home to their family. They have to come first to the station.
It’s all part of the practice that keeps people and the firefighters safe, Riley said.
“It’s an ordeal, but it’s keeping people healthy longer,” Riley said.
When they return to the station, crews shower off as soon as possible, throwing dirty clothes down through the holes for the fire poles — to be thrown immediately into washing machines.
Also, the holes for fire pole have covers preventing any fumes from trucks coming up into the living quarters.
In May, News Service of Florida reported that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 426 to expand cancer coverage benefits for firefighters. It requires local governments to provide a series of benefits to firefighters diagnosed with any of 21 types of cancer, including a lump sum of $25,000 upon diagnosis to help pay bills.
“As a fire service professional for the past 38 years, it is heartening to see most states now supporting the fact that firefighters contract cancer at much higher rates than the general population,” Bashoor said.
Last year, Bashoor and other members of Highlands County Public Safety had pink T-shirts printed up, for sale, to raise funds for programs that provide mammograms to patients who might otherwise not afford one.
The sold out of T-shirts and by March, thanks to additional fundraising events, the Highlands Fire & EMS Foundation donated $2,000 to Highlands Breast & Imaging Center.
Dr. Ryan Polselli and the staff at the Imaging Center thanked the Foundation.
”Last year we had a couple of patients who could have used this,” Polselli said.
Meanwhile, the Cancer Action Network is continuing to work for better cancer policies at the state level.
“By passing laws that focus on preventing cancer and help patients get the care they need, our lawmakers can save lives and money in Florida,” Youngman said. “We stand ready to work with our leaders to build a healthier and brighter future for Floridians and eliminate death and suffering from cancer.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.