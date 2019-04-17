WASHINGTON — Leaders of the Florida Council of Chapters of MOAA visited legislators’ offices April 10, on behalf of Florida’s service members and veterans and their family members and survivors. The Hill visits were coordinated through the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) as part of the association’s largest annual grassroots advocacy event: Storming the Hill.
Along with the rest of the Florida team, state vice president and local chapter president, retired U.S. Army Colonel Mike Borders met personally with legislators and staff members from the offices of seven senators and representatives from the state’s delegation, to convey MOAA national’s unified messages on key issues. By the end of the day, the Florida team visited all 29 representatives.
Borders asked legislators and their staffers to support the proposed 3.1% pay increase for our active duty servicemembers for 2020 and to further protect against the erosion of military pay and benefits. He also specifically discussed the erosion of health care benefits for both active duty and retiree populations. Finally, he addressed what are known as the Forgotten Widows — some 67,000 surviving spouses whose annuity is reduced in such a way that they are essentially penalized financially because their spouse died of a service-connected injury
The MOAA is the nation’s largest military officers’ association with more than 350,000 members from every branch of the uniformed services, including active duty, retired, National Guard, Reserve, and former officers and their families and survivors. MOAA is a nonprofit and politically nonpartisan organization and an influential force in promoting a strong national defense. MOAA represents the interests of service members and their families in every stage of their lives and careers. For more information, call Borders at 863-402-8292.
