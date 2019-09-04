SEBRING — While Hurricane Dorian has had an uncertain path in recent days, Florida National Guard Units were staging to respond to areas that may be affected by the storm.
More than 4,400 soldiers and airmen were activated for Hurricane Dorian response operations with a focus on the east coast of the Sunshine State.
Soldiers from Bravo Company, 146th Expeditionary Signal Battalion deployed from their home location of Pensacola to Jacksonville in anticipation of response missions.
The Florida National Guard’s Helicopter Search & Rescue Team has been on standby in Miami, with eight different types of aircraft, prepared to provide search and rescue capabilities during Hurricane Dorian response operations.
A Brigade Engineer Battalion unit is stationed at Indian River State College in Fort Pierce for any possible search and rescue missions.
