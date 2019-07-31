SEBRING — Shoppers and retailers are getting ready for the back-to-school rush on clothing and school supplies during the Sunshine State’s annual sales tax holiday.
Florida’s annual back-to-school tax holiday begins Friday at 12:01 a.m. and continues through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6.
No sales or local option taxes will be collected on clothing, shoes and some accessories selling for less than $60.
Also, no sales or local option taxes will be collected on select school supplies under $15 per item and computers and other electronics, except cell phones, that sell for less than $1,000 when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.
“It’s something that people can save a lot of money on when you’re talking (about) up to $1,000,” said James Miller, the Florida Retail Federation’s senior director of external affairs. “Our members tell us they (shoppers) take the money that they save and then buy other things with it: chargers, cords, ancillary items that support that technology.”
Last year’s back-to-school tax holiday lasted three days and didn’t include computer equipment. Miller said the extra days this year will help retailers.
The discount period will be the 17th back-to-school tax holiday in the state since 1998 and the fifth year in which personal computers and accessories are included. The other years were 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017, with price-tag caps of $750 in those years.
Families are expected to spend an average of $700 on back-to-school shopping for students in kindergarten through 12th grade and close to $1,000 for college students, according to the retail federation.
The tax holiday’s definition of “clothing” means any article of wearing apparel, including all footwear (except skis, swim fins, roller blades, and skates) intended to be worn on or about the human body. Clothing does not include watches, watchbands, jewelry, umbrellas or handkerchiefs.
The sales tax holiday does not apply to:
• Any item of clothing selling for more than $60.
• Any school supply item selling for more than $15.
• Books that are not otherwise exempt.
• Computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes.
• Rentals or leases of any eligible items.
• Repairs or alterations of any eligible items; or
• Sales of any eligible items in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.
Articles normally sold as a unit must continue to be sold in that manner; they cannot be separately priced and sold as individual items in order to qualify for the sales tax exemption.
According to the Florida Department of Revenue, concerning exchanging a purchase after the sales tax holiday period: when a customer purchases an eligible item during the sales tax holiday period, then later exchanges the item for the same item (e.g., different size or different color), no tax will be due even if the exchange is made after the sales tax holiday period.
When a customer purchases an eligible item during the sales tax holiday period, then later returns the item and receives credit on the purchase of a different item, the new item purchased is subject to sales tax.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.
