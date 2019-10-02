By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — The City Council, by a 3-2 vote on Monday, decided to make City Manager David Flower’s resignation effective immediately, instead of remaining on the job through Oct. 18.
At the Sept. 23 council meeting, Flowers offered his resignation, saying he felt council was in the process of firing him. He offered to stay on the job to tend to city business, specifically the extension of city utilities to the Nucor steel mill that is under construction north of the city.
Councilman Stanley Spurlock made the motion to accept Flowers’ resignation effective Oct. 20. The motion, which was seconded by Councilwoman Maria Sutherland, passed 3-2 with Mayor Garrett Anderson and Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard voting “no.”
But, at Monday’s special City Council meeting, Spurlock made a motion to pay Flowers for the whole month of October, but have him step down from the position immediately. He said it seemed awkward to discuss a replacement for Flowers while Flowers was in attendance as the current city manager. Councilwoman Brenda Gray seconded the motion for discussion.
Spurlock pointed out that most people who resign from a position “leave immediately. They don’t hang around for three weeks or two weeks later.” He said he had no problem with Flowers being available to help the new city manager by phone for one or two days.
Anderson said there was obvious issues with the motion, saying the city has many ongoing projects and Flowers had the intention of staying on in October.
“A city is a pretty complicated thing. We have a lot of things going on, so that’s why having a high turnover is not a very good thing,” Anderson said. “Going ahead and ejecting our city manager, as we did with June [Fisher], will leave us in an awkward position, same as it did then. We have very important things to get done; I would strongly recommend against it.”
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said he had no problem paying the city manager through the rest of the month of October and that he is willing to stay on is a positive for the city. “I think he (Flowers) is doing us a favor. He is here tonight. He loves the City of Avon Park and wants to do the best for the city that he can. That shows a lot for his character.”
Sutherland suggested paying Flowers through November since he doesn’t have a contract, which would allow him to continue with benefits through that time. She said it would be awkward for everyone to have Flowers at the meetings. “The city has been here since 1905 and it will survive for another 20 days,” she said.
Barnard amended Spurlock’s motion to extend Flowers’ pay through the end of the year with him being available for consultation.
The council voted 3-2 against the amended motion with Anderson and Barnard voting “yes.”
Then council voted 3-2 to approve Spurlock’s motion of Flowers vacating his position immediately while extending his pay through November.
Flowers departed from the Council Chambers immediately after the vote.
Not surprised at Barnard and Anderson since both are up for re-election. Thank god the other three have a spine and not cave to the local yokels.
