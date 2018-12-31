AVON PARK — David Flowers is ready to tackle many pressing issues when he starts his first day on the job Jan. 7 as Avon Park’s new city manager.
He will be following the direction of the city council and one of the issues he will be working on right away will be the generator that was ordered for City Hall, Flowers said.
There has been much discussion at recent city council meetings on how the generator purchase was authorized, its cost and the cost of installation.
The City Council wants him to get to the bottom of what happened and how it happened and what can be done to make sure it doesn’t happen again, Flowers said.
He will be reviewing job descriptions and the open positions with the top priority to get someone in the budget department because the city has no budget or financial officer now, Flowers said. The city doesn’t have a human resources person so someone has to be in that position.
“So I am going to be looking at job descriptions and posting positions pretty quickly right off the bat,” he said.
Flowers intends to meet with all the department heads in his first week on the job and all employees by the second week.
“That’s an ambitious goal, but that is what I am going to try to do,” he said. “I want to let all the employees know what kind of a manager I am, an open door and coaching type personality. I am a very positive person and I want them to know that and understand that as public servants we work for the public and if they need my assistance with something they can certainly ask me.
“I want them to know that I am there for them as much as they are there for the city and I am really, really looking forward to it.”
He met Thursday morning with the three city staff members — Savitri Latchmansingh, Marnita English and Danielle Phillips — who have been heading the city’s administration on an interim basis.
“I spent a little time with them going through City Hall discussing a few changes I wanted to make as far as office locations and little minor procedural things,” Flowers said.
He has been “overwhelmed” on the support he has received from the public, Flowers noted. “I am really looking forward to getting in there and seeing what we can do to make Avon Park better.”
