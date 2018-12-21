AVON PARK — By a 4-1 vote, the Avon Park City Council chose David Flowers as the city’s next city manager after a brief look and listen of all six local candidates.
Among the group of applicants, Flowers always seemed to be the front runner, having been mentioned as a possible applicant by Councilwoman Maria Sutherland during the council’s initial discussions on the hiring process. Those discussions led to council seeking someone who lives in the Avon Park zip code within Highlands County.
At Thursday’s special council meeting, Flowers offered a comprehensive 5-minute opening statement during his interview, describing his long family history in Avon Park and noting he bought his first house in the city on Lake Avenue when he was 22 years old. His father and grandfather were public servants as career firefighters in Avon Park.
“I learned a deep respect for pubic service because of them,” he said. “I can’t say how many family dinners and good night’s sleep or family gatherings were interrupted by the fire alarm, but that experience is where I learned the importance of public service and to respect those who work for the public.”
He also noted his experience as a former Avon Park city council member and a Highlands County commissioner.
“My goal is to follow the vision and direction of the City Council and to help make the city I have always loved become the best little city in Florida,” Flowers said. “It will take lots of hard work, brainstorming and partnering with business and community leaders and especially the Chamber of Commerce.
“My commitment to you is do the best job possible to make our citizens proud to say, ‘I am from Avon Park,’” he said.
Mayor Garrett Anderson made the motion to hire Flowers with Sutherland seconding the motion.
Councilwoman Brenda Gray cast the sole “no” vote, stating that she did not think Flowers was the most qualified for the position.
After the meeting, Highlands New-Sun asked Gray who she believed was the most qualified?
Gray responded Olivia Minshew because of her experience as the assistant city manager of Wauchula.
Flowers said he would have to give notice to his present employer and could start working for the city on Jan. 7.
Addressing Gray, he said, “Councilwoman Gray, I appreciate your remarks, I pledge to you I will work with you no matter what.”
Gray responded, “And, I will work with you.”
Before the candidates were interviewed, Anderson compiled the council members’ proposed questions.
He wanted one list of questions to ask each applicant within their allotted 15 minutes.
By number, he identified six questions noting the limited time.
Councilwoman Brenda Gray said her questions were being overlooked.
After further discussion the lineup of questions didn’t change much and the Council voted 4-1 to approve the list of questions with Gray voting “no.”
