AVON PARK — The personnel hiring practices of City Manager David Flowers were discussed Monday with a few pointed comments, but without the anticipated drama that attracted a large audience to the City Council meeting.
Councilman Stanley Spurlock, who for weeks has been been seeking information on the salaries and positions of city staff, said the agenda listing is not “City Manager Performance.”
Apparently there was a miscommunication between Spurlock and Flowers on Spurlock’s requested agenda item.
The miscommunication between the two seems to have been ongoing concerning hiring, salaries, raises and pay adjustments.
Spurlock said he has just been seeking information he thought he was entitled to being a councilman and he tried week-after-week and month-after-month and he didn’t get the information.
Flowers was not truthful in everything he [Spurlock] was asking for, Spurlock said. There have been $215,728 in raises that have been given out.
Flowers responded, “Where on earth did you come up with $215,000?”
Spurlock said he added up what employees were previously making and compared it with their current salary.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said some employees changed positions.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said comparing the city staff roster sheets from different months is difficult because they are not formatted the same. When a roster sheet is provided 5 minutes before a council meeting there is not enough time to review it and come to any conclusion.
Sutherland expressed her concern about jobs being advertised with no salary range, just one set salary (such as $35,000) and then a person being hired at a higher salary.
If either current staff members or those highly qualified not on city staff knew the position would pay more, there would be more applicants, she said.
“When you advertise a position it should be advertised with a range, otherwise it is eliminating the opportunities for others to apply for that position,” Sutherland said.
Flowers agreed to put a salary range in the advertisements for city employees.
Anderson spoke in support of Flowers’ efforts as city manager.
“This city has been completely transformed from what it once was about a year ago,” he said. “We have a city manager now who you can work with. A city manager you can yell at if you want to and you don’t have to worry about retaliation.”
The audience applauded the comment.
Anderson said questioning the city manager on the hiring of employees is approaching the boundary of interfering with his day-to-day operations.
Spurlock countered it is within his rights according to the City Charter.
Deputy Jim Barnard said he has appreciated Flowers’ efforts for the city.
He has high expectations for the rest of the year as the city goes in the right direction, Barnard said.
The public can not view the agenda packet online. This technology was available to all ten years ago. When will the council packets become available again to the public? To top off, Anderson did not allow agenda items or material unless it was provided with one week notice, Sutherland complaining of stuff handed out five minutes prior to meeting requires merit. This spectacle with not providing salaries is designed to cover up the unqualified cronies hired, jobs posted with lower salaries is to guarantee a lack of applicants to hook up his Rivergreen neighbors and friends with city jobs.
Never mind the pay raises, his recent hires and neighbors from Rivergreens deserve top money. I just want to know when the federal law mandated COBRA notices will get mailed. I also want to know when is the City Audit coming. Who said money (pay raises for all) can’t buy you some love.
