SEBRING — For those with a passion for both aviation and music, the Flying Musicians Association brings these individuals together in a fun and safe environment. The group will be at the annual U.S. Sport Aviation Expo, taking place Jan. 23-26, 2019 at the Sebring Regional Airport.
The group was founded back in 2009 and is a nonprofit with more than 500 pilots who are also musicians. FMA welcomes all skill levels, genres and proficiencies. Flying and playing an instrument are quite similar. Both involve precision and multitasking as well as fine motor skills.
Judy Barnhart, FMA’s local representative, said the Expo will once again highlight local musical talent and she hopes to further interest in the group with the Expo. Last year’s performances included Sebring High School Jazz Ensemble, Park Ukulele Club, Moriah Ruth, Tom & Michael and more.
“This past year was by far the most successful FMA has had out there,” Barnhart said.
Chris McCammon was a standout last year with the Ukulele Club from Park Elementary School and will return this year, albeit with a different crop of students. McCammon made the transition from elementary school to Sebring Middle School.
“I learned that he was leading the band program at Sebring Middle School, and as soon as I mentioned a performance at Expo, he was quick to say that he’d be thrilled to bring one of his bands!” said Barnhart.
“I have no doubt, with his enthusiasm, that he’ll be sending on some great band students to the high schools in a few years — and maybe we’ll find some future pilots too!”
Barnhart went on to explain that it is one FMA’s main goals — to encourage and support local talent, especially students, with their interest in music and aviation. “We encourage them to perform in order to help the community to become more familiar with local talent,” Barnhart said.
Anyone who is interested in performing with the FMA should contact them promptly to be placed on the schedule and receive more information.
FMA is also working towards a program where an adult can sponsor a student musician who would also like to work towards an FMA Solo Scholarship. The sponsorship program is still in the planning stages, but you can see more about the Solo Scholarships on their website, flyingmusicians.org.
Contact Barnhart at 863-273-8373 or email jb62123@gmail.com or contact FMA President and CEO John Zapp Sr. at 817-201-9654 or atjohn@flyingmusicians.org.
