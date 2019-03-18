SEBRING — The Heartland Food Bank, located in Sebring, has become an integral cog in the goal to feed those who are food insecure in Highlands County. It distributed 1.5 million pounds of food through their 36 pantry partners to the food insecure and working poor in 2018.
The food bank is a central location that accumulates food for its 36 partner agencies who then distribute it to families, individuals and children. These folks often not only do not have enough food but would not know where to get it if not for the Food Bank and its partners.
In addition, the Food Bank, in conjunction with its partners, makes a direct distribution to the public at one of the pantry locations once a month. At the direct distribution in February, a total of 21,806 pounds of food was distributed serving 395 families, which represented a total of 772 individuals, 353 of whom were children.
In the last couple years, the Food Bank has had a great increase in the number of persons served and number of pounds distributed. This has all been made possible through the following local stores: Publix, Winn Dixie, Save A Lot, Walmart, Aldi, and Tasty Cake along with support from Feeding Tampa Bay of the Feeding America Network.
All food and other donations collected are distributed right here in the Heartland.
Monetary and food donations are also received from local housing communities, such as Tanglewood, Buttonwood Bay, and Hammock Estates; churches such as Calvary Church, First United Methodist Church, and Church of the Way; corporations such as Florida’s Natural, Positive Medical Transport and Duke Energy; and local service organizations like Avon Park Bingo, The Elks, Mason G. Smoak Foundation, and several others.
Fuel donations are imperative to the success of the program, and sponsors who would like to donate a tank of fuel (approximately $200) are always needed.
There are currently 26 weeks covered with a combined effort from Wells Motor Company and Alan Jay Automotive Network.
The current truck is approaching its life expectancy as they are putting approximately 1,000 miles per week on it. A replacement truck is on the horizon, however, they are still looking for donations to purchase the $100,000 vehicle to meet the needs of the community.
Visit heartlandfoodbank.com and click on the DONATE button to help in that effort. Donations may also be mailed to Heartland Food Bank, P.O. Box 249, Sebring, FL 33871.
