SEBRING — Flags, fireworks, friends, family and food are famous on the Fourth of July. While all that alliteration represents a ton of fun at picnics, foodborne illnesses are no fun at all.
Some of those illnesses include botulism, norovirus, salmonella and Hepatitis A, which is currently running rampant in many counties of Florida.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths annually from foodborne illnesses. Symptoms from “food poisoning” can be mild to needing hospitalization, according to the CDC.
Illnesses from food are largely preventable through safe handling and cooking. Bacteria loves to multiply in the heat. Therefore, it is important to keep cold items or raw items separate and cold.
The Food and Drug Administration suggests transporting items in a cooler with ice to keep it at 40 degrees or lower. An FDA tip is to pack meat while it is still frozen so it stays cooler longer.
Make sure meats are securely wrapped in a separate cooler and keep all coolers shut as much as possible to keep the temps low. Marinate meat in the refrigerator at home and don’t reuse the marinade.
Upon arrival at the picnic destination, set up a prep station with separate cutting boards for cooked meats and raw meats. Do not cross contaminate the juices of cooked and raw foods.
Cook food thoroughly and rely on a kitchen thermometer, no Uncle Sal’s “method.” It is better to be safe than a victim of Uncle Sal’s good intentions.
Basically, a safe temperature for poultry is 165 degrees Fahrenheit, meats can be cooked at 160 degrees Fahrenheit, and ham between 140-160 degrees Fahrenheit, depending on if it was precooked.
Hot food can be moved to the side of the grill or sealed in tinfoil and placed in an empty cooler/insulated carrier. The FDA website states, “The key is to never let your picnic food remain in the “Danger Zone” — between 40 degrees F and 140 degrees F — for more than 2 hours, or 1 hour if outdoor temperatures are above 90 degrees F.”
Of course, clean hands, as well as clean utensils and clean grills should always be used.
For more safety tips and cooking temperatures, visit fda.gov.
