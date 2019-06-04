SEBRING — The Summer Food Service Program is starting at a select number of schools that are serving free breakfast and lunch to children 18 years of age and younger.
The Summer Food Service Program school prep sites include five schools: Lake Placid and Sun ‘n Lake elementary schools, which started the program May 28, Sebring High School with a May 29 start and Avon Park High and Woodlawn Elementary schools, which started the program on Monday.
Monday’s lunch at Woodlawn Elementary School included a ham and cheese hoagie with chocolate or white milk and watermelon-flavored raisins.
Woodlawn Food Service Manager Willene Betts said the school served 175 breakfast meals onsite and sent meals to other sites for a total of 250 breakfast meals.
The school’s lunch was served to students from the voluntary pre-kindergarten and migrant summer program at the school and a group from a karate school stopped in for lunch.
School Board of Highlands County Food & Nutrition Director Tim Thompson said, “We feed children that are 18 or younger at no charge. There are many outside sites like daycares that take advantage of the program and so we are vending to them already.”
The School Board’s Food & Nutrition Department is sponsoring the meals at over 29 sites across the county. For a listing of all the sites with dates and times of the program, go to summerbreakspot.org.
For Lake Placid and Woodlawn elementary schools, breakfast is served 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch is served 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Sebring High School, breakfast is 8-9 a.m. and lunch is served 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Avon Park High School, breakfast is served 8-9:30 a.m. and lunch is served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Sn ‘n Lake Elementary School, breakfast is served 7-9 a.m. and lunch is served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The end date for the Summer Food Service Program at these schools is July 26.
The School Board’s additional meal sites include: Hill-Gustat Middle School and Sebring High School and the daycares at Memorial, Lake Country Elementary Avon and Cracker Trail elementary schools.
The Summer Food Service Program was established to ensure that low income children, 18 and younger, continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session, primarily in the summer months.
The program is administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services at the national level, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Division of Food, Nutrition and Wellness at the state level and the School Board of Highlands County at the district level.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.