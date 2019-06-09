SEBRING — Proposed updates to the School District’s food service rules include students who medically require diet considerations and measures the district will take when a child’s school lunch fund has a significant negative balance.
Food Service Director Tim Thompson said the proposed rule changes are in response to a Legislative update.
The draft of the updated rule addresses negative lunch fund balances that are not brought to positive within 15 days.
The district did not choose two of the three options to collect the “unpaid debt,” which were by means of “collection agencies” or “small claims court.”
The rule shows the district would employ, “other legal methods deemed necessary by the School District.”
Thompson said, the district chose “other legal actions” because that is what the district usually does — “we make phone calls; we send letters; we do things like that.”
Also, when a lunch account has a negative balance, the district continues to provide the student with a regular reimbursable meal, he said. “We are very strict about that, we don’t do alternate meals here like a milk and a cheese sandwich. We do a regular meal regardless.”
Also, new language from the Legislative update states that, if determined appropriated by a qualified team of individuals (principal, school nurse, food services director, etc.) substitutions to the standard meal requirements may be made at no additional charge for a student who is not a “disabled person,” but has a signed statement from a medical authority regarding the student’s special dietary needs.
The current school board rule has a dietary provision for students with disabilities who have special dietary needs.
Thompson said, “because we have a selective menu, we work with families and students to choose around items that have allergens in them.
“Most of the things we do are when somebody has a significant or dire thing,” he said. There is a menu modification for a student with cystic fibrosis who has to consume extra calories because of the nature of their condition.
Another proposed addition to the food service rule states that if a student withdraws or graduates and as a positive lunch account balance of less than $10, the balance may go to the school lunch fund unless the parent requests a refund.
If the positive balance is greater than $10, the parents would be notified by mail and given the option of receiving a refund within 30 days.
The School Board of Highlands County, at its meeting at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, will consider approval to advertise the revisions to the school food service rule.
