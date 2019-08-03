AVON PARK — Two former Avon Park councilmen have filed for the Nov. 5 city election, one running for city council and the other running for mayor.
AlJoe Hinson, who ran for mayor in 2016, has filed to run again for mayor, challenging incumbent Garrett Anderson.
Hinson was elected to the city council in November 2007 and served one term having been defeated in his re-election bid by Parke Sutherland.
Terry Heston, who lost in his re-election bid a year ago, has filed to run for city council and will face incumbent Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard.
In November 2018 both Dora Smith and Terry Heston sought re-election to the City Council, but the top two vote-getters who filled the seats were Maria Sutherland and Stanley Spurlock.
