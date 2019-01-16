SEBRING — The Education Practices Commission will hear the administrative complaint against former Hill-Gustat Middle School math teacher Stacy Hooks on Tuesday, Jan. 22 to consider sanctions against her educator’s certificate.
The formal hearing is somewhat of a moot point as Hooks is currently incarcerated at the Lowell Correctional Institution Annex in Ocala with a scheduled release date of Feb. 12, 2036.
The complaint from the case of former education commissioner Pam Stewart versus Hooks, notes that on Oct. 4, 2017, Hooks was adjudicated guilty of one count of use of a computer to seduce a child, three counts of transmitting harmful material to a minor, eight counts of lewd battery and nine counts of possession of child pornography.
In accordance with Florida Statutes, Hooks’ conviction of these crimes disqualifies her from holding a teaching certificate, the complaint states.
Hooks was 38 years old when she was arrested Feb. 18, 2016 and originally charged with five counts of lewd battery, three counts of transmission harmful to a minor by electronic device and one count of traveling to meet a minor to engage in unlawful sexual conduct, with a 14-year-old male student.
The School Board of Highlands County had voted to terminate her employment with the district effective March 8, 2016.
The complaint states the Education Practices Commission can impose sanctions on the respondent’s educator’s certificate including: a period of probation, suspension up to five years, revocation for up to 10 years or permanently.
The commission recently permanently revoked the educator’s certificate of former Lake Placid High School math teacher Kenneth Oxsalida for inappropriate behavior with female students during the 2015-16 school year.
