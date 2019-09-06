AVON PARK — A former sergeant with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office found himself arrested Tuesday night after a domestic disturbance call resulted in a long list of drug and weapons charges.
According to arrest reports, James Edward “Jamie” Casey, 56, of Avon Park, was seen by the victim, entering through the backdoor of his residence with an unknown female. The victim told deputies that she chased the unknown woman out of the back door and grabbed her by the hair when Casey grabbed the victim by putting his left hand over her mouth and his right arm around her neck in a choke hold, reports said.
The victim said she tried to fight back by kicking Casey but was unable to so she bit his hand in an attempt to free herself from him. The victim then ran to the front of the residence and got in the truck that was parked in the front yard, reports said.
Casey then pulled the victim out of the truck and threw her to the ground. The victim said she ran back into the residence and to Casey’s office. Casey threw the victim into a hat rack, grabbed a bag and ran out the front door. The victim chased Casey out of the house and watched him enter a gated yard across the street and throw the bag into a water-filled culvert, reports said.
The victim told deputies that she attempted to enter the gate where Casey had run to so that she could retrieve the bag, but Casey told her, “you just come in this gate with me and none of us will come out of here.” The victim backed off and called law enforcement.
When deputies arrived, they noted that Casey appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance, slurring his speech and moved slowly, according to reports.
When deputies entered Casey’s office, they found two small plastic bags sitting on a side table out in plain view. The bags contained a crystal-like substance, which was field-tested positive for methamphetamine, reports said. Scattered on the office floor, also in plain view, were several syringes along with another clear plastic bag containing several white pills, identified by deputies as Lorazepam (Ativan), which is only available by prescription. Casey did not have an existing prescription for Lorazepam, reports said.
After Casey was arrested and taken to the Highlands County Jail, deputies obtained a search warrant for Casey’s residence. Deputies also served a Risk Protection Order on Casey while he was inside the jail, reports said. During the search, deputies found two locked safes within Casey’s office. Casey told deputies that there were numerous firearms contained inside locked safes, but claimed he could not remember the combinations.
Casey eventually gave deputies the combination for one of the safes which contained: 100 Alprazolam (Xanax) 1MG tablets, 14 Alprazolam (Xanax) 2MG tablets, 4.3 grams of methamphetamine, 7.9 grams of heroin, 4.6 grams of cocaine, numerous sizes of jewelry style bags, three digital scales containing residue, multiple plastic funnels with residue, one ledger containing weights and prices, legal documents addressed to Casey, a Florida driver’s license issued to Casey, retired law enforcement credentials belonging to Casey and a Glock model 22 .40 caliber handgun.
Overall, 26 firearms were located, most of them within the locked safes, reports said.
Casey was booked into the Highlands County Jail on $35,000 bond for: One count of felony being in custody of a firearm or ammunition in violation of a Risk Protection Order, one count of felony possession of Alprazolam with intent to sell, one count of felony possession of heroin with intent to sell, one count of felony possession of cocaine with intent to sell, one count of felony possession of methamphetamine, with intent to sell, two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of felony possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of felony domestic battery by strangulation, one count of felony possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and one count of felony possession of methamphetamine.
Casey retired from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office as a sergeant in 2013 after more than 27 years of service.
